Scott Disick's Unrecognizable Look In New Photo Has Us Doing A Double Take
Scott Disick is the latest member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan to undergo a head-turning physical transformation. While Kim Kardashian's evolving looks have been a conversation starter since she became the star of the family, Rob Kardashian's weight loss transformation has inspired more recent chatter. Of all of the family members, however, Kourtney Kardashian's transformation has probably been the least striking of the bunch, as she's never strayed too far from her signature flirty aesthetic. Even Disick, who was only 24 when he first appeared on "Keeping Up With The Kardashians," has gone through quite the transformation since kickstarting his reality TV career.
When Kardashian fans first met Disick in 2007, he had short-cropped hair and zero of the facial hair he would later sport. However, by the mid-2010s, Disick had matured into the image most of his fans have started to associate with him, defined most memorably by his long, bushy hair. Then there was Disick's bleach-blonde phase, which he briefly tried out in February 2021. As for his favorite look, he doesn't exactly have one. "I don't think I have a favorite hairstyle, but I would say the slicked back Gordan Gekko hair from 'Wall Street' seems to be the signature Lord haircut that I really liked," Disick revealed to E! News in August of 2021. So basically, "KUWTK" circa Season 1.
Now, Disick has debuted another new look, but this one has inspired a bit of negative chatter.
Scott's circle is reportedly worried about his new look
Scott Disick was recently photographed departing from the home of his ex-girlfriend, Chloe Bartoli. His thinner frame, especially in the facial area, demanded particular attention. According to In Touch, Disick's new look inspired negative commentary from his circle. "He's wearing a cap and oversize sunglasses and has a beard, but you can still see how skinny he is," shared a source about a video of Disick from February 2024. "He looks emaciated, almost like a skeleton."
As for the source of this change, the source continued, "He's at war with Kourtney [Kardashian] over their kids. They adore Kourtney's husband, Travis [Barker], especially their son, Mason. Scott is scared of being replaced, and as you can see, it's really taking a toll on him."
Whether Disick is actually jealous of Barker's relationship with his and Kardashian's children remains to be seen. However, this blended family is teeming with drama from every single direction. According to The Sun, Barker recently made a major faux pas by leaving the names of Kourtney Kardashian's children with Disick off of one of his art murals, while acknowledging his biological children with Kourtney and his ex, Shanna Moakler. Whether it was an honest mistake or not, social media quickly took Barker to task over the exclusion. Moakler, on the other hand, recently complained during the "Dumb Blonde" podcast that she felt that Kardashian and Baker were using gifts to gain more favor than her with their kids, per People.
Scott Disick was in a car accident that injured his back
Concerning Scott Disick and his appearance, this isn't the first time in recent years that his weight has fluctuated. In 2022, Disick was in a scary car accident while cruising in his Lamborghini in Calabasas, California, according to TMZ. The outlet initially reported that Disick was expected to be okay, although the photo they published of his car on its side definitely looked serious. A few months later, Disick revealed during an episode of "The Kardashians" just how serious his wreck was. "It hit and did a somersault forward then hit then landed," said Disick (via Us Weekly). "I was up there [in my car] strapped in and hanging. Then I couldn't get out and I tried the sunroof."
Unfortunately, Disick's accident caused him severe back pain which impeded his ability to work out, leading to unintended weight gain. "Since then, everything has changed in my life," he revealed during "The Kardashians" (via E! News). "I haven't been able to run around. I've gained weight."
Khloe Kardashian vowed to help Disick recover. "I think Scott maybe needs a little pep talk, because this is probably the unhealthiest I've seen him," she said. "He's barely mobile and it's all from his back, so that wouldn't make anyone feel good."