Scott Disick's Unrecognizable Look In New Photo Has Us Doing A Double Take

Scott Disick is the latest member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan to undergo a head-turning physical transformation. While Kim Kardashian's evolving looks have been a conversation starter since she became the star of the family, Rob Kardashian's weight loss transformation has inspired more recent chatter. Of all of the family members, however, Kourtney Kardashian's transformation has probably been the least striking of the bunch, as she's never strayed too far from her signature flirty aesthetic. Even Disick, who was only 24 when he first appeared on "Keeping Up With The Kardashians," has gone through quite the transformation since kickstarting his reality TV career.

When Kardashian fans first met Disick in 2007, he had short-cropped hair and zero of the facial hair he would later sport. However, by the mid-2010s, Disick had matured into the image most of his fans have started to associate with him, defined most memorably by his long, bushy hair. Then there was Disick's bleach-blonde phase, which he briefly tried out in February 2021. As for his favorite look, he doesn't exactly have one. "I don't think I have a favorite hairstyle, but I would say the slicked back Gordan Gekko hair from 'Wall Street' seems to be the signature Lord haircut that I really liked," Disick revealed to E! News in August of 2021. So basically, "KUWTK" circa Season 1.

Now, Disick has debuted another new look, but this one has inspired a bit of negative chatter.