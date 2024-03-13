Ivanka Trump And Karlie Kloss' Supposed Feud May Be Over After All
Amid speculation that sisters-in-law Ivanka Trump and Karlie Kloss were feuding, insiders from both camps told Page Six that all is good between them. Rumors of their feud flew after both Ivanka and Kloss attended the multi-million-dollar wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in India but no photos of them together were taken. There was said to be tension within the family after Kloss, who is married to Ivanka's brother-in-law, Joshua Kushner, was outspoken about her dislike of Donald Trump. Despite no family photos other than with their immediate clan, a source shared, "Ivanka and Karlie have a good relationship, they're in the same family and they spend time at family events together, they also have an overlapping social circle in Miami." The insider added, "They may not be best friends, but it's wide off the mark to say they don't get along."
Kloss, who married Joshua in 2018, shared with British Vogue that ties with the Trump family have been difficult. "I choose to focus on the values that I share with my husband, and those are the same liberal values that I was raised with and that have guided me throughout my life." The former Victoria's Secret model, who is left-leaning, has been outspoken about the Trump administration, and a tweet about the January 6 insurrection may have fueled Kloss and Ivanka's supposed rift.
Ivanka Trump was reportedly dismayed over Karlie Kloss' January 6 tweet
After the attack on the Capitol in protest of Donald Trump's election loss, Karlie Kloss took to X, formerly Twitter, to write, "Accepting the results of a legitimate democratic election is patriotic. Refusing to do so and inciting violence is anti-American." When someone suggested saying that to Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner, Kloss replied, "I've tried." According to a source close to Ivanka, the former senior advisor was taken aback by the tweet because she and Kloss were close friends but the "Project Runway" host had never come to her about her political thoughts, per Page Six. "Karlie is public with her politics, but privately shies away from discussing them. But they are very close and they really enjoy each other's company, so Ivanka is hurt," the insider revealed. However, a source close to Kloss stated, "Ivanka understands Karlie's views perfectly. They've had many political discussions contrary to what she and her team would have you believe."
As reported by People, Ivanka came under fire after the Capitol riot when she called the protesters in a now-deleted tweet, "American Patriots." She then backtracked after being called out and wrote, "No. Peaceful protest is patriotic. Violence is unacceptable and must be condemned in the strongest terms." As the saying goes, never mix family and politics.