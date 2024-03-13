Ivanka Trump And Karlie Kloss' Supposed Feud May Be Over After All

Amid speculation that sisters-in-law Ivanka Trump and Karlie Kloss were feuding, insiders from both camps told Page Six that all is good between them. Rumors of their feud flew after both Ivanka and Kloss attended the multi-million-dollar wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in India but no photos of them together were taken. There was said to be tension within the family after Kloss, who is married to Ivanka's brother-in-law, Joshua Kushner, was outspoken about her dislike of Donald Trump. Despite no family photos other than with their immediate clan, a source shared, "Ivanka and Karlie have a good relationship, they're in the same family and they spend time at family events together, they also have an overlapping social circle in Miami." The insider added, "They may not be best friends, but it's wide off the mark to say they don't get along."

Kloss, who married Joshua in 2018, shared with British Vogue that ties with the Trump family have been difficult. "I choose to focus on the values that I share with my husband, and those are the same liberal values that I was raised with and that have guided me throughout my life." The former Victoria's Secret model, who is left-leaning, has been outspoken about the Trump administration, and a tweet about the January 6 insurrection may have fueled Kloss and Ivanka's supposed rift.