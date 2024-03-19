The Rumors About Sabrina Carpenter And Barry Keoghan's Relationship Explained

Are these rumors about Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan being in a relationship "Nonsense," or do they have some truth to them? We're breaking down the rumors about the two A-list celebrities' relationship to see what's really going on.

Swiping on Tinder or meeting at a bookstore, there are a lot of ways to meet a future beau, but Carpenter and Keoghan's meet-cute was about as celebrity-style as it can get. The two reportedly crossed paths after attending Paris Fashion Week in September 2023, per E! News. But you wouldn't even know if a connection sparked between the two, because it wouldn't be until a couple of months later that they were spotted in public. In December 2023, rumors started to take off about a potential romance between the "Feather" singer and the "Saltburn" actor after paparazzi photos from the Daily Mail captured the two on what looked to be a dinner date out in Los Angeles.

Carpenter and Keoghan continued to soft-launch their relationship, at least that's what it looked like, as they were continuously seen on dinner dates at the start of the new year, per People. But was this actually the start of a relationship or just a friendship many would love to be a part of? We're explaining all the rumors about Carpenter and Keoghan's relationship and whether a romance truly sparked.