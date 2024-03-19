The Rumors About Sabrina Carpenter And Barry Keoghan's Relationship Explained
Are these rumors about Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan being in a relationship "Nonsense," or do they have some truth to them? We're breaking down the rumors about the two A-list celebrities' relationship to see what's really going on.
Swiping on Tinder or meeting at a bookstore, there are a lot of ways to meet a future beau, but Carpenter and Keoghan's meet-cute was about as celebrity-style as it can get. The two reportedly crossed paths after attending Paris Fashion Week in September 2023, per E! News. But you wouldn't even know if a connection sparked between the two, because it wouldn't be until a couple of months later that they were spotted in public. In December 2023, rumors started to take off about a potential romance between the "Feather" singer and the "Saltburn" actor after paparazzi photos from the Daily Mail captured the two on what looked to be a dinner date out in Los Angeles.
Carpenter and Keoghan continued to soft-launch their relationship, at least that's what it looked like, as they were continuously seen on dinner dates at the start of the new year, per People. But was this actually the start of a relationship or just a friendship many would love to be a part of? We're explaining all the rumors about Carpenter and Keoghan's relationship and whether a romance truly sparked.
Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter teased their romance
Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter's rumored relationship has been a slow burn, at least for the public. The two have teased their romance with their fans for months, who have been pulling out their magnifying glasses and detective boards to see what is truly happening between the two.
For one, Keoghan and Carpenter had been going on those dinner dates, as we previously mentioned, making it pretty obvious that something was going on between the two. One of the biggest teases of a potential relationship taking off between them, however, came the night of the 2024 Grammys. According to E! News, the two were spotted getting cozy with one another during the W magazine afterparty. W magazine even shared a photo that would become many fans' lock-screen of Carpenter and Keoghan at the party. The "Because I Liked A Boy" singer tried to cover up her face with a champagne glass as the "Dunkirk" actor covered his mouth with his hand, hiding from the camera much like they have been trying to hide their relationship.
After months of teasing, the couple's romance seemed to be confirmed when they were spotted on one of their famous dinner dates, sharing a smooch in mid-February 2024, per People. Keoghan and Carpenter's reps didn't have anything to say about the kiss caught on camera, but the couple seemed to say it all, as they have made some public appearances since then.
Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter make red carpet debut
They haven't said it themselves, but they don't need to because it seems all but confirmed that Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter are in a relationship. In March 2024, Keoghan and Carpenter's romance took a turn. The two opted out of their usual dinner date for an Eras Tour date! Keoghan took a page out of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's relationship book, as the "Saltburn" actor looked like a truly supportive boyfriend in a video of him watching Carpenter's opening set at the Eras Tour in Singapore. A TikTok video even showed the actor waiting backstage after her set wrapped to give her a big embrace before heading into the stadium tunnels. As if this wasn't proof enough, Keoghan and Carpenter have taken their relationship to the red carpet.
The two hit the Vanity Fair red carpet after the 2024 Oscars ceremony. Although the two didn't snap a photo together, they were side by side as they took solo shots, per People. A video of Keoghan even circulated of what appeared to look like him saying he was "distracted" while looking at Carpenter on the red carpet as photographers tried to get his attention. Inside the party, the couple posed for a photo as Keoghan rocked a friendship bracelet with Carpenter's name on full display, per People. So, while they may not have said it themselves, it seems that Keoghan and Carpenter are exploring a romantic relationship.