Lawyer Tells Us How Prince Harry's Drug History Could Affect His Visa

No one is above the law, not even royals. Prince Harry is facing some serious legal issues surrounding his visa after he admitted to using drugs in his memoir, "Spare."

"Spare" got plenty of attention as a tell-all book on Harry's life, but it turns out he may have said too much. According to the Associated Press, the former royal admitted to taking cocaine, cannabis, and psychedelics in his life. The issue with him experimenting with drugs is that Harry obtained a visa to live in the U.S. after leaving the U.K. in 2020 and to do so, he had to answer questions regarding any drug use. Admitting to that kind of history on a visa application can cause issues, but so can lying about it. Knowing this, the conservative think tank The Heritage Foundation has requested that the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) release the royal's application, because they believe he either lied about his drug use or received special treatment from the agency.

A lawyer from the DHS responded to the foundation's claims, telling The Telegraph that Harry may have lied in his memoir about his drug use to sell more books. A judge has since demanded that the DHS fork over Harry's documents, and he will determine if they should be made public, per Newsweek.

We have yet to find out how Prince Harry's admission of drug use could affect his visa, but trial lawyer Neama Rahmani, a former federal prosecutor and president of West Coast Trial Lawyers in Los Angeles, talked to Nicki Swift about what could happen with the royal's visa.