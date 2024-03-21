What David And Victoria Beckham's Ex Bodyguard Said About Them

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham's marriage has always commanded attention. At the height of their popularity in the late '90s and early 2000s, the former soccer star and Spice Girl were often scooped up for sultry photospreads, and could barely step out of their homes without being hounded by fans, paparazzi, and other menacing forces. Given the circumstances, it's not shocking that they started employing bodyguards to protect themselves and, eventually, their large brood of children. The need for personal security became painfully obvious when British officials and reporters exposed an elaborate plot to kidnap Victoria and two of their sons for ransom in 2002.

This wasn't the first time they had to grapple with the possibility of kidnapping. Victoria and David detailed a different possible kidnapping scenario centering on their oldest son, Brooklyn Beckham. "We were getting kidnapping threats right from when we had Brooklyn," Victoria said during their Netflix documentary, "Beckham," as noted by Glamour. "Imagine having a baby and having death threats. David had to play knowing this was all going on. And I was on my own in an apartment with a baby." David and Victoria even hired their son, Brooklyn a personal security guard in 2002, a move that angered some parents at the todder's private school.

Victoria and David continued to employ security in their lives. Unfortunately for the couple, some of those bodyguards have spilled some of their secrets.