Prince William Falls Out Of Public Favor Fast As Cheater Accusations Heat Up

It's not a great week to be the Prince of Wales. In case you need a refresher, all you-know-what broke loose on March 10, when Prince William and Kate Middleton seemingly took matters into their own hands amid rampant speculation and wild conspiracy theories regarding the Princess of Wales' absence from royal duties following a mysterious abdominal surgery. "Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months. Wishing everyone a Happy Mother's Day. C," Kate penned in a social media post along with a photo of herself surrounded by the royal couple's three children. All is well that ends well, right? WRONG. Hours after the royal couple hit the "share" button, the Associated Press effectively killed the photo and issued a statement citing that upon a closer inspection, it appeared that the image had been manipulated by the source.

Things went from bad to worse when Kate issued a bizarre excuse for the fake photo controversy. "Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused," she tweeted. It appears now, however, that many have their pitchforks aimed squarely at Prince William, as rumors of infidelity are once again encircling the future king following the purported Photoshop fail.