Kate Middleton's Excuse For Fake Photo Controversy Is So Bizarre

On March 10, Catherine, Princess of Wales, made her royal comeback ... or did she? Kate, whose absence from the public eye since undergoing abdominal surgery in January has spurred a number of disturbing theories including a rumor that she was in a coma, was finally spotted in a new pic on the Prince and Princess of Wales' official Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) accounts. The picture, posted in honor of the U.K.'s celebration of Mother's Day, was taken by William, Prince of Wales, and features a beaming Kate surrounded by her children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

Sadly, the princess' triumphant return to the public eye didn't last long with royal watchers insisting that Kate's first official photo since her surgery was fake. "No comment from Kensington Palace tonight after at least 3 international pictures agencies refuse to distribute this morning's photo of Kate and her children. Some of them (@AP ) have claimed 'the source [the palace] has manipulated the image,'" ITV News Royal Correspondent Chris Ship fired out in a now-viral tweet. While the Associated Press had initially shared the photo, they later retracted it after concluding that the image had indeed been doctored, citing that the source had seemingly "manipulated the image in a way that did not meet AP's photo standards."

Things got even more strange when the princess issued an official albeit bizarre excuse for the fake photo snafu. "Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing," she tweeted. "I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused."