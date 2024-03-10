Reasons Royal Watchers Think Kate Middleton's First Official Photo Since Surgery Is Fake

The disturbing conspiracy theories about Kate Middleton have not been quelled by a new, crystal-clear photo of the hitherto silent princess. The picture even features Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis — an important element since Kate's kids also mysteriously went missing for months when she underwent abdominal surgery. However, it's not their presence, but some smaller details in the smiley snapshot (which is worthy of a stock photo gallery) that have royal sleuths crying foul.

Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months. Wishing everyone a Happy Mother's Day. C 📸 The Prince of Wales, 2024 pic.twitter.com/6DywGBpLLQ — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) March 10, 2024

Kensington Palace tweeted the photo of Kate and her kids in honor of Mother's Day in the U.K. The brief tweet also (finally!) acknowledged the supporters who have spent the last few months worrying about Kate's physical state. "Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months," it reads. Kate is pictured sitting in a wooden chair with Charlotte perched on its left arm, George behind her, and Louis standing to her right with his fingers crossed. (Hmmm ... what could that mean?!) The foursome is outdoors on a tiled patio, and they look as merry as the day is long. There's no way anyone can insist that actor Katie Holmes is posing as Kate in the pic. However, some users on X, formerly known as Twitter, still think there's something sinister going on based on their observations about the picture's setting (and Kate's left hand).