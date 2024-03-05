No, Katie Holmes Isn't Posing As Kate Middleton. Here's The Proof

The world has finally gotten a glimpse of Kate Middleton after months of not being seen in public — at least, we think it's her. A new photo of the Princess of Wales dropped online, but people speculate that it might not actually be the royal. One theory suggests it may be Katie Holmes. Yes, you read that right.

Kate underwent "planned abdominal surgery" back in January 2024. Kensington Palace broke the news and revealed that the royal would not return to public-facing duties until Easter, but even with the given timeline, the public went wild with speculation after Kate wasn't spotted for months. Rumors ran so wild that Kensington Palace had to release another statement regarding Kate's whereabouts. They said, "Kensington Palace made it clear in January the timelines of the Princess' recovery and we'd only be providing significant updates. That guidance stands." Still, the conversation surrounding the Princess of Wales' disappearance did not stop.

Conveniently, days after Kensington Palace's follow-up statement, Kate was finally photographed for the first time since her last public appearance on Christmas Day 2023. But the grainy photo captured by TMZ has only fueled more speculation that the woman in the image is not Kate. One user on X, formerly known as Twitter, shared, "idk who's that in that wig but that's not kate middleton."

There have been wild theories thrown out as to who the person in the photo could be, but we have proof that it wasn't Katie Holmes posing as Kate.