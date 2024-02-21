Suspicion Grows About Kate Middleton's Recovery As Last Public Sighting Nears Two Months

We're so used to seeing the royals everywhere, but Kate Middleton has been noticeably out of the limelight since having surgery. The fact that she has been out of the spotlight has raised many people's suspicions about what may actually be going on.

Kensington Palace made the announcement that Kate had a "planned abdominal surgery" in January 2024. Their statement read, "The surgery was successful and it is expected that she will remain in the hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery." They didn't go into the exact details of the procedure but revealed that Kate would not be likely to return to public-facing duties until Easter. Still, many expected to see the Princess of Wales leave the hospital or be spotted here and there, kind of like how King Charles has been seen out and about since his procedure and cancer diagnosis. But unlike Charles, everything about Kate's recovery has been kept under a tight lid.

Not many knew that she even left the hospital until Kensington Palace released a statement on social media. They wrote, "The Princess of Wales has returned home to Windsor to continue her recovery from surgery. She is making good progress." While royal fanatics were glad to hear that Kate was doing well, suspicion has continued to rise. And as the Princess of Wales has gone nearly two months without being sighted, many speculate that something more serious is going on.