Suspicion Grows About Kate Middleton's Recovery As Last Public Sighting Nears Two Months
We're so used to seeing the royals everywhere, but Kate Middleton has been noticeably out of the limelight since having surgery. The fact that she has been out of the spotlight has raised many people's suspicions about what may actually be going on.
Kensington Palace made the announcement that Kate had a "planned abdominal surgery" in January 2024. Their statement read, "The surgery was successful and it is expected that she will remain in the hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery." They didn't go into the exact details of the procedure but revealed that Kate would not be likely to return to public-facing duties until Easter. Still, many expected to see the Princess of Wales leave the hospital or be spotted here and there, kind of like how King Charles has been seen out and about since his procedure and cancer diagnosis. But unlike Charles, everything about Kate's recovery has been kept under a tight lid.
Not many knew that she even left the hospital until Kensington Palace released a statement on social media. They wrote, "The Princess of Wales has returned home to Windsor to continue her recovery from surgery. She is making good progress." While royal fanatics were glad to hear that Kate was doing well, suspicion has continued to rise. And as the Princess of Wales has gone nearly two months without being sighted, many speculate that something more serious is going on.
Kate Middleton's sudden disappearance is raising concerns
Christmas seems ages ago, and that was Kate Middleton's last public appearance, per The News International. The Princess of Wales attended the annual walkthrough in Sandringham on Christmas Eve and was expected to return to her duties after a brief break for the holiday. But as we know, Middleton had "planned abdominal surgery." Now, it's been nearly two months since she was last seen, and many are starting to worry.
Several people have taken to social media to express their growing concern about Kate and whether something more serious could potentially be going on. One person tweeted, "I am not trying to be a conspiracy theorist about the situation at all, but it is WILD how much the royal family has shut down press about where Kate Middleton is/why she hasn't been seen." While this tweet was more about her being out of the public eye, others were concerned about her health. One user replied to the tweet, saying, "It is so weird! What procedure these days requires people to be in the hospital for 2 whole weeks? My dad just had a pretty hardcore back surgery last week, and he was home after about 48 hours."
To be fair, Kensington Palace's statement did say that the Princess of Wales would not return to her duties until around Easter. But the change from her being in the public eye to suddenly disappearing has many people weirded out.
Prince William has been tending to Kate Middleton
It may seem like Kate Middleton has ghosted the entire world after her procedure, but there have been a couple of updates on the Princess of Wales. In early February 2024, a source revealed to the Daily Mail that Kate left her home in Windsor to visit her family in Norfolk. They shared, "Catherine is recovering well. She was looking forward to a change of scene and will be able to take it easy in Norfolk while the children let off steam with William." Middleton was recovering at Windsor, but a change of pace was refreshing. However, her recovery at Windsor hasn't all been bad, especially because it has shown a different side to her husband, Prince William.
A source revealed to Life & Style (via Yahoo!), that William had been taking time to tend to Kate. They said, "William is constantly propping up cushions and offering her back rubs — so much so that Kate has had to scold him to leave her in peace!" Even the couple's kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, have made their mom's road to recovery easier, bringing her tea and coordinating a spa day. While Kate is surely impressed by all her family's efforts, Prince William has stood out. The source said, "Kate's seen a side of her husband she'd never seen before. She's impressed with his take-charge attitude during this ordeal and has rated his caretaker skills as a 10 out of 10."