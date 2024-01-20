Body Language Expert Tells Us Kate Middleton's Last Public Appearance Didn't Spark Cause For Concern
The news that Catherine, Princess of Wales, had undergone a "planned abdominal surgery" took everybody by surprise. The January 17 announcement by Kensington Palace came out of the blue and left people scratching their heads over what kind of surgery Kate had.
"It is expected she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days before returning home to continue her recovery," the palace's statement read. "Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter." Kensington Palace said it wouldn't be sharing the exact details of Kate's condition because of "her wish that her personal medical information remains private." Still, that hasn't stopped the flood of speculation. "Coming from a medical family, a 14-day hospital stay in the US is virtually unheard of. They throw you out as soon as they can," one comment reads on William, Prince of Wales, and Kate's official Instagram account. "10-14 days?? If you stay that long in an American hospital, your situation is dire," another claims.
The Times medical editor, Kat Leath, agreed the statement was cause for concern and theorized that it pointed to a "fairly serious" medical condition. She noted that for surgery on a healthy 42-year-old to result in that lengthy a recovery time, it likely involved issues with "the stomach, appendix, kidneys or bowel, or the reproductive system." Adding to the mystery is the fact there seemed to be nothing wrong with Kate during her last public appearance in December 2023.
Kate appeared 'unruffled' during her Christmas Day outing
Catherine, Princess of Wales, was last spotted out and about in public during the royal family's annual Christmas Day Sandringham church foray. Kate looked happy and healthy, clad in head-to-toe blue, as she greeted the crowds with Prince William and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. There appeared to be no apparent signs of an impending medical crisis, and a body language expert claimed Kate's appearance didn't spark cause for concern.
"Princess Kate exemplifies strength and resilience," Jess Ponce III, body language expert and author of "A.W.E.S.O.M.E.: Seven Keys to Unlocking the Speaker Within," told Nicki Swift exclusively, noting that Kate "portrayed herself as a true royal," appeared "unruffled by any underlying issues" and for all intents and purposes, looked to be in fine fettle. "As she strolled with her family, one could scarcely discern any signs of discomfort," Ponce continued. "While there were a few subtle grimaces upon close observation, her overall demeanor was pleasant as she descended the stairs with her children."
Kate's hospitalization came just a week after her 42nd birthday. Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond told OK! William and Kate would mark the big day with a quiet and low-key celebration. "I imagine they will spend some quality time with their children, as it's the last day of their Christmas holiday before they return to school, but perhaps a candle-lit champagne dinner will be on the cards," she said.
Kate showed minor signs of unease
When Catherine, Princess of Wales, was last spotted in public, heading to church with her family on Christmas Day, she looked to be in glowing health. However, upon closer inspection, to the trained eye, there were tell-tale signs that something could be afoot, albeit nothing that was cause for grave concern, "Her unease was minimal, only revealing itself in fleeting moments between smiles when she gazed blankly ahead," body language expert Jess Ponce III told Nicki Swift. "Those instances only seemed to happen when she was moving. When in a stationary position, she appeared just fine."
A source told Entertainment Tonight that Kate was "doing well" post-surgery. They said William, Prince of Wales, had visited his wife at the hospital, but Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis still had the grapes on hold. "They've been in school and haven't seen their mother yet," they revealed.
Meanwhile, the Sunday Times' royal editor, Rebecca English, shared that William placed his commitments on hold to stay by Kate's side. However, she took pains to reassure everybody that Kate's medical woes weren't severe or life-threatening. "It is understood the Princess's condition is non-cancerous and that the Wales family have asked for their privacy to be respected," she posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Kate is expected to recover at Windsor once discharged from the London Clinic."