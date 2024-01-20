Body Language Expert Tells Us Kate Middleton's Last Public Appearance Didn't Spark Cause For Concern

The news that Catherine, Princess of Wales, had undergone a "planned abdominal surgery" took everybody by surprise. The January 17 announcement by Kensington Palace came out of the blue and left people scratching their heads over what kind of surgery Kate had.

"It is expected she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days before returning home to continue her recovery," the palace's statement read. "Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter." Kensington Palace said it wouldn't be sharing the exact details of Kate's condition because of "her wish that her personal medical information remains private." Still, that hasn't stopped the flood of speculation. "Coming from a medical family, a 14-day hospital stay in the US is virtually unheard of. They throw you out as soon as they can," one comment reads on William, Prince of Wales, and Kate's official Instagram account. "10-14 days?? If you stay that long in an American hospital, your situation is dire," another claims.

The Times medical editor, Kat Leath, agreed the statement was cause for concern and theorized that it pointed to a "fairly serious" medical condition. She noted that for surgery on a healthy 42-year-old to result in that lengthy a recovery time, it likely involved issues with "the stomach, appendix, kidneys or bowel, or the reproductive system." Adding to the mystery is the fact there seemed to be nothing wrong with Kate during her last public appearance in December 2023.