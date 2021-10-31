What You Can Take From Kensington Palace For Free

If you're a travel junkie or related to one, you'll be familiar with the strange allure of tourist souvenirs. While you normally wouldn't look twice at "I love (city)" t-shirts or plastic figurines of famous monuments, somehow the urge to blow your budget on overpriced keepsakes becomes irresistible once you're abroad. And even if you questioned your sanity once you unpacked a stack of wonky fridge magnets back home, perhaps those souvenirs offered some comfort and happy memories in the time of travel restrictions.

Luckily, with global borders slowly opening, you'll soon be able to expand your collection once more. And, if you're heading to the U.K., you can even pick up a free keepsake courtesy of none other than Prince William and Kate Middleton. It turns out that you can snag a special something right outside of Kensington Palace, the official London residence of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. And it's much more significant than a keychain with their faces on it (though we'd take that too). Read on to find out how the freebie supports a cause close to the royal couple's hearts.