How Kate Middleton Has Stepped Up Her Royal Game

To many, Kate Middleton is the face of the future of the British monarchy. Although she will be queen consort when her husband, Prince William, becomes king, according to Express, she has already built a strong foundation in which she is both respected and adored by UK citizens, and people around the globe. Over the past decade, Kate has proven that she can do it all; she is a mom to three children, she has compassion for others, she gives back within her community, and she makes time for her personal passions, whether it be taking in a Wimbledon match or honing her photography skills.

Despite the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle drama that has been affecting the royal family, Kate seems to have risen above, paying no public mind to what's been going on, and remaining focused on what is important to her and to her family on a day-to-day basis. When Kate was asked about Harry and Meghan's newest arrival, Lilibet Diana, Kate once again showed the world that she's taking the high road. "I wish her all the very best. I can't wait to meet her because haven't yet met her. So hopefully that will be soon," the Duchess of Cambridge said, according to People magazine.

In the months following Megxit, it seems that Kate has really stepped up her royal game. Keep reading to find out how.