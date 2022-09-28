The Real Reason Prince George Reportedly Warned His Classmates About His Father

When you're a member of the royal family, it's safe to say people are probably going to treat you a little differently. Particularly if you're one of the most visible members of the royals who will more than likely become king one day. That's why William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales (who you may know better as Kate Middleton), have things particularly tough when it comes to raising their three children, Prince George of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales, and Prince Louis of Wales, as their kids are growing up very much in the spotlight — and very much with a whole host of duties waiting to be bestowed upon them.

That was probably no more evident than when George and Charlotte attended the funeral of their late great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, on September 19, saying their goodbyes to their father's beloved grandmother as the world mourned. Charlotte even made it very clear that she was already brushing up on the royal etiquette she'll have to follow her whole life, as she was spotted telling her older brother to bow as Queen Elizabeth's coffin passed them, per People.

But while it seems like Charlotte may have been more aware of what's expected of her on that occasion, it sounds like George too is all too aware of his family's status.