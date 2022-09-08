Why Kate Middleton Isn't Joining The Rest Of The Royal Family To See The Queen

Kate Middleton and Queen Elizabeth II have always been in-law goals. When the pair attended events together, they often huddled close and often share a laugh, like at the monarch's 2012 Diamond Jubilee celebration. However, sometimes even royal family members have to make some sacrifices due to unforeseen circumstances. On September 8, Buckingham Palace issued a statement that indicated that the queen's health may not be at its optimum. It read, "Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen's doctors are concerned for Her Majesty's health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision. The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral." Of course, Balmoral Castle is the queen's Scottish abode.

The news has taken the United Kingdom by surprise, with British Prime Minister Liz Truss taking to Twitter to voice her concern. She tweeted, "The whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime. My thoughts – and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom – are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time." The monarch was supposed to meet with her Privy Council on September 8 but had to postpone the virtual meeting, per the Assosciated Press. Queen Elizabeth would have presided over a meeting where Truss would have been sworn in as First Lord of the Treasury, and the new Cabinet ministers would have also taken an oath. Instead, the engagement has been postponed as royal family members rush to the queen's side — except for Kate.