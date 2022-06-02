Here's Who Joined The Queen On The Balcony Of Buckingham Palace For Her Platinum Jubilee

Summer 2022 marks a significant milestone for the royal family. That's because it marks Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee, a celebration of her 70 years on the throne. A lot has changed for Elizabeth during her long reign. In the last few years alone, she's lost her husband, Prince Philip, and has had to deal with a slew of familial scandals on top of that.

Chief among Elizabeth's problems is her son Prince Andrew. In 2015, Andrew was implicated in the Jeffery Epstein scandal. A woman named Virginia Giuffre claimed the prince had sexually abused her on multiple occasions when she was a teen. Though he adamantly denied the claims, the damage to his reputation was irrevocable. In January, he settled the issue out of court, but by that point, he'd already been stripped of nearly every birth and honorary title he'd been given — including "His Royal Highness." Then there's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. After walking away from the royal family in 2019 and moving to the U.S., their personal lives and fallout with Prince William and Charles have been the subject of intense scrutiny.

Given the family's inner turmoil, there have been months of speculation about who would be invited or who would opt to join Queen Elizabeth II at the public celebration of her Jubilee on the famed Buckingham Palace balcony.