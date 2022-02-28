The One Title Prince Andrew Gets To A Keep Despite Legal Scandal

Upon settling his legal battle with Virginia Giuffre, Prince Andrew has been forced to give up every royal or military title he's received, except for one. His mother, Queen Elizabeth, stripped him of his royal titles back in January when a New York state judge ruled that Giuffre's case against him could go forward, per The New York Times.

It has been reported that Andrew has agreed to pay Giuffre more than £12 million in an out-of-court settlement, per The Telegraph. At the reported urging of his brother and nephews, the disgraced prince was stripped of all royal titles, including "Royal Highness." He was, however, allowed to keep the title of "Vice Admiral" when all was said and done. Some view it as pity from the queen, who initially gave him the honorary title for his service in the Falklands War. "He is down, he is broken. If he wants to dress up once in a while in a naval uniform, then let him," a source close to Andrew told the Mirror. "His reputation is in tatters, his public life is over. He is a walking embarrassment."

According to royal experts, Prince Andrew's scandals may likely change the royal family for years to come. "If the royals have proven anything over the centuries, it's that they are very much people who understand the importance of adaptation," Diane Clehane told the New York Post. "I believe the monarchy will survive but it may look very different after this, and so will its key players."