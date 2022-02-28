The One Title Prince Andrew Gets To A Keep Despite Legal Scandal
The royal family finds itself in the midst of yet another scandal in what has already proven to be a tumultuous few years. First, there were rumors of Prince Wiliams infidelity back in 2020, then there was Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's abrupt departure from royal life, then Prince Philip died, and then Queen Elizabeth contracted COVID-19. Throughout all of this, the family has also been plagued by Prince Andrew's disgraceful legal troubles.
For those who don't remember, Andrew, Elizabeth's second son and third child, fell from grace when Virginia Giuffre came forward and accused him of sexual assault and abuse via his connections with Jeffery Epstein. To back up the claims, Giuffre provided a detailed timeline of their interactions as well as photos of herself with Andrew.
Andrew has denied any wrongdoing, but his reputation has taken a hit from which it is unlikely to recover. Shortly after the allegations became public, Andrew gave up his royal duties and began mounting a legal defense. Finally, years later, Andrew reached a settlement with Giuffre. In the aftermath of the scandal, the prince has lost every title but one — and, reportedly, it has left him in very low spirits.
Things are not looking good for Andrew
Upon settling his legal battle with Virginia Giuffre, Prince Andrew has been forced to give up every royal or military title he's received, except for one. His mother, Queen Elizabeth, stripped him of his royal titles back in January when a New York state judge ruled that Giuffre's case against him could go forward, per The New York Times.
It has been reported that Andrew has agreed to pay Giuffre more than £12 million in an out-of-court settlement, per The Telegraph. At the reported urging of his brother and nephews, the disgraced prince was stripped of all royal titles, including "Royal Highness." He was, however, allowed to keep the title of "Vice Admiral" when all was said and done. Some view it as pity from the queen, who initially gave him the honorary title for his service in the Falklands War. "He is down, he is broken. If he wants to dress up once in a while in a naval uniform, then let him," a source close to Andrew told the Mirror. "His reputation is in tatters, his public life is over. He is a walking embarrassment."
According to royal experts, Prince Andrew's scandals may likely change the royal family for years to come. "If the royals have proven anything over the centuries, it's that they are very much people who understand the importance of adaptation," Diane Clehane told the New York Post. "I believe the monarchy will survive but it may look very different after this, and so will its key players."