Queen Elizabeth's COVID-19 Diagnosis Couldn't Come At More Awkward Time

On February 21, one day after Queen Elizabeth confirmed that she had tested positive for the virus, Prime Minister Boris Johnson stated that English citizens no longer need to self-isolate after contracting the virus. He tweeted, "Covid will not suddenly disappear." He stated that "those who would wait for a total end to this war before lifting the remaining regulations would be restricting the liberties of the British people for a long time to come," per NBC News. He added, "Restrictions pose a heavy toll on our economy, our society, our mental well-being and on the life chances of our children — and we do not need to pay that cost any longer." Johnson could only lift the restrictions for England, because Scotland, North Ireland, and Wales have their own health policy and regulations in place.

Per The New York Times, the new "living with COVID" plan will allow more autonomy for those who had been diagnosed with the virus. While they would be asked to avoid contact with others, there would no longer be legal sanctions in place for those who choose not to comply. Although the timing was a tad awkward, Queen Elizabeth has opted to self-isolate. Johnson also reached out to the monarch, per Twitter, saying, "I'm sure I speak for everyone in wishing Her Majesty The Queen a swift recovery from Covid and a rapid return to vibrant good health." We too wish the queen a speedy recovery.