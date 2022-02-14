Everything We Know About Camilla Parker Bowles' COVID-19 Diagnosis
The British royal family is in the headlines again and, unfortunately, not for the right reasons. That's because Prince Charles' second COVID-19 diagnosis has people worried about Queen Elizabeth II, as the prince did come in close contact with his mother prior to testing positive. The Sun reports that the prince began feeling sick after attending an event at the British Museum on February 9, and apparently he's unhappy about having to self-isolate again.
Although the prince is double vaccinated and boosted, this is his second time contracting the virus. The first time around was back in March 2020. According to Sky News, Charles said at the time, "I was lucky, in my case, and got away with it quite lightly. I've had it and can still understand what other people are going through." And, while all eyes are now on the queen for signs of even the slightest cough or sniffle, palace officials have confirmed that Charles' wife Camilla Parker Bowles has tested positive for COVID-19, as well.
Camilla Parker Bowles tests positive for COVID-19 right after Prince Charles
While many people might agree that COVID-19 is the unwanted gift that keeps on giving, there are a lot of people who would like to grab their gift receipt and take this virus to the return department permanently. Those behind closed doors at Buckingham Palace might be feeling the same way as Camilla Parker Bowles has tested positive for COVID-19, just like her husband Prince Charles. According to People, Clarence House released a short statement that said, "Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cornwall has tested positive for COVID-19 and is self-isolating. We continue to follow government guidelines."
No further details have been released, but a source close to the situation says that Queen Elizabeth is also being monitored for symptoms, per the Daily Mail. With everything that the queen has had to deal with in the last year — including the death of her beloved husband Prince Philip and the ongoing controversy surrounding the civil sex lawsuit against her son Prince Andrew — the last thing she needs to deal with right now is a potentially deadly virus. However, self-isolating from all of the royal drama might be worthwhile.