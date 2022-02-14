Everything We Know About Camilla Parker Bowles' COVID-19 Diagnosis

The British royal family is in the headlines again and, unfortunately, not for the right reasons. That's because Prince Charles' second COVID-19 diagnosis has people worried about Queen Elizabeth II, as the prince did come in close contact with his mother prior to testing positive. The Sun reports that the prince began feeling sick after attending an event at the British Museum on February 9, and apparently he's unhappy about having to self-isolate again.

Although the prince is double vaccinated and boosted, this is his second time contracting the virus. The first time around was back in March 2020. According to Sky News, Charles said at the time, "I was lucky, in my case, and got away with it quite lightly. I've had it and can still understand what other people are going through." And, while all eyes are now on the queen for signs of even the slightest cough or sniffle, palace officials have confirmed that Charles' wife Camilla Parker Bowles has tested positive for COVID-19, as well.