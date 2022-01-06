Why One Expert Says The Queen Will Now Lean On Kate Middleton More Than Ever

Kate Middleton has been excelling in her duties as a royal — and now, it looks like her role will be expanding even further. The Duchess of Cambridge, who turns 40 on January 9, has taken on a more prominent role within the royal family over the past few years. In December, she hosted the "Royal Carols: Together at Christmas" — a special Christmas carol service that would go on to be televised amidst the holidays.

Royal expert Dickie Arbiter told the Daily Mail, "The carol service was Kate's idea" and noted that "it's one way for other members of the royal family, who have all been involved in one way or another on the COVID front, to come together and say [thank you]." As the event served to honor COVID-19 frontline workers, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's thanks extended "through their own charities, individuals, Zoom calls with nurses or health workers etc."

Kate has even taken on a special (yet informal) role within the royal family as their designated photographer! Noted for taking her family's official birthday portraits, the mother-of-three has also snapped candid moments of the extended royal family, including that of William's cousin-in-law Mike Tindall and daughter Mia, per Hello!. But now, Kate is set to take on one of the biggest challenges of her royal tenure to date.