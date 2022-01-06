Inside Kate Middleton's Reported 40th Birthday Plans

Time for a birthday bash! Kate Middleton is set to celebrate her 40th birthday on January 9, and parts of the plan for her big day have been revealed.

As the Duchess of Cambridge reaches a milestone birthday, and the Omicron variant continues to spread worldwide, it is likely Kate will enjoy a smaller celebration to keep everyone safe like last year, per Us Weekly. On her 39th birthday, Kate celebrated her day with her husband, Prince William, and their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, per Us. With their dad, the kids made Kate handmade birthday cards with different decorations and picked flowers from the garden.

Now, as Kate's big day approaches, fans are not only wondering what she will do to celebrate, but also, if she will take after her sister-in-law Meghan Markle and celebrate like she did. On the Duchess of Sussex's 40th birthday, Meghan announced a new initiative — one designed to help women in need get back to work — in August 2020. Now, as Kate's birthday rapidly approaches, everyone is wondering what the duchess plans to do... and if she has any plans to give back on her big day?