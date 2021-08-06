The Real Reason Meghan Markle's 40x40 Initiative Is Being Slammed

In honor of her 40th birthday, Meghan Markle launched a new initiative called 40x40 via the Archewell website. Capitalizing on the number 40, Meghan asked 40 of her closest girlfriends to donate 40 minutes of their time helping women who are trying to rejoin the work force after COVID-19 caused them to lose their jobs. "Over two million women in the U.S. alone, and tens of millions around the world have lost their jobs due to COVID. And I think if we all do it, and all commit 40 minutes to some sort of act of service, we can create a ripple effect," Meghan said in a video that was shared on August 4.

Meghan teamed up with actor Melissa McCarthy for the launch, and got several of her other friends involved, too. According to Entertainment Tonight, Hilary Clinton, Priyanka Chopra, and Ciara have all committed to the 40x40 initiative — and they all posted about it on social media. Meghan seemed to receive a great amount of positive feedback from many of her celebrity friends, but she's also getting some criticism. Keep reading to find out why some people are slamming Meghan — and her 40x40 initiative.