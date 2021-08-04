How Meghan Markle Just Teamed Up With Melissa McCarthy

Meghan Markle celebrated her 40th birthday on August 4, and in honor of her special day, she announced a new initiative through the Archewell foundation. Through 40x40, the Duchess of Sussex has called on 40 of her gal pals to participate in 40-minutes of mentorship that aims to help women reestablish themselves in the workforce after losing — or leaving — their jobs during the coronavirus pandemic. "In the past two years, and in large part because of the COVID-19 pandemic, tens of millions of women around the world have left the workforce, including over two million women in the U.S. So many of these women are also shouldering the brung of the crisis when it comes to unpaid labor, including schooling and caring for family members. And the latest research shows that fewer women than men will regain work as we recover from the pandemic," the 40x40 post reads, in part.

Meghan Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, often use special occasions in their lives to promote their philanthropic work, and Meghan's birthday has followed tradition. Meghan says that she "[believes] mentorship is one way to help women regain confidence and rebuild their economic strength." To get this new initiative launched, Meghan called on one very special friend. Keep reading to find out about how Melissa McCarthy helped Meghan get this off the ground.