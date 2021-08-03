Inside The Royal Family's Plans For Meghan Markle's Birthday

Meghan Markle will celebrate her 40th birthday on August 4, 2021, and many royal watchers are wondering how the royal family will celebrate her on her special day. In the past, the Duchess of Sussex has received public well-wishes from Prince Harry's family on social media, many sharing a photo of her and adding a birthday message. Back in 2020, Harry's family took to social media to post their well-wishes on Meghan's birthday, according to Harper's Bazaar. Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles, and Prince William and Kate Middleton all posted birthday tributes to Meghan on Instagram.

For the most part, any gifts that Meghan may have received from her in-laws over the years have been kept private, but it is presumed that she has received thoughtful items for her birthday in the past. Queen Elizabeth has been known to shower her loved ones during special times in their lives. For example, just before the queen and Meghan's first joint engagement, the queen gifted Meghan with a pair of pearl earrings and a matching necklace, according to Hello! magazine.

A lot has happened over the past year, however, and the rift between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the royal family have many wondering if Meghan will receive the same public well-wishes on her birthday — and a few royal experts have weighed in. Keep reading for more.