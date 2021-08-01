Inside Meghan Markle's Plans For Her 40th Birthday Party

On August 4, 2021, Meghan Markle will celebrate her 40th birthday. This will be the sixth birthday that she has celebrated with Prince Harry. The first, in 2017, was spent in Botswana, according to ABC News. The next year, Meghan turned 37 on the same day as Harry's pal, Charlie van Straubenzee's wedding day, according to Hello! magazine. After the nuptials, Harry and Meghan embarked on a royal visit to Tonga. "Happy Birthday to my amazing wife. Thank you for joining me on this adventure! – Love, H," Harry captioned an Instagram post at the time.

In 2019, Meghan had her first birthday as a mom. She and Harry along with then-3-month-old Archie spent the day at their home at Frogmore Cottage before jetting off to Ibiza, according to The Sun. According to the site, the Sussex family stayed in an extraordinary villa, and enjoyed the very best of the things that life has to offer during their trip. In 2020, Meghan's birthday happened just after the coronavirus lockdowns, so it's believed that she celebrated quietly at her new home in Santa Barbara.

This year, Meghan, Harry, and their two children, Archie and Lilibet Diana, are expected to do something special as a family unit in honor of Meghan's special day. And there may just be something else in the works. Keep reading to find out how Meghan plans on celebrating the big 4-0!