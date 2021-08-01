Inside Meghan Markle's Plans For Her 40th Birthday Party
On August 4, 2021, Meghan Markle will celebrate her 40th birthday. This will be the sixth birthday that she has celebrated with Prince Harry. The first, in 2017, was spent in Botswana, according to ABC News. The next year, Meghan turned 37 on the same day as Harry's pal, Charlie van Straubenzee's wedding day, according to Hello! magazine. After the nuptials, Harry and Meghan embarked on a royal visit to Tonga. "Happy Birthday to my amazing wife. Thank you for joining me on this adventure! – Love, H," Harry captioned an Instagram post at the time.
In 2019, Meghan had her first birthday as a mom. She and Harry along with then-3-month-old Archie spent the day at their home at Frogmore Cottage before jetting off to Ibiza, according to The Sun. According to the site, the Sussex family stayed in an extraordinary villa, and enjoyed the very best of the things that life has to offer during their trip. In 2020, Meghan's birthday happened just after the coronavirus lockdowns, so it's believed that she celebrated quietly at her new home in Santa Barbara.
This year, Meghan, Harry, and their two children, Archie and Lilibet Diana, are expected to do something special as a family unit in honor of Meghan's special day. And there may just be something else in the works. Keep reading to find out how Meghan plans on celebrating the big 4-0!
Meghan Markle might be planning a birthday 'bash' at her home in Montecito
Meghan Markle is reportedly throwing a small "birthday bash" at her home in Montecito next week, according to the Mirror. The Duchess of Sussex is believed to have hired Oprah Winfrey's party planner — Colin Cowie — to make things absolutely perfect. The "low-key affair" is expected to feature "food and drink sourced from local businesses." In addition, a source told the outlet that Meghan "wants a small gathering. About 65 people are invited, including her closest friends and family."
Royal expert Ingrid Seward told The Sun that the idea to have the party at their home affords them privacy. "It will perhaps be at home rather than in a restaurant – as they have wonderful grounds in which to give a party, and as they are intent on their privacy it would be inviting trouble to have it in a public venue." Further details about the rumored soiree have not been revealed, but we can only begin to imagine the exclusive guest list; we're sure Meghan's best gal pals Serena Williams and Jessica Mulroney will be in attendance.