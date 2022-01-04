Source Claims Kate Middleton Is Having A Hard Time With This Aspect Of Her Life

It goes without saying that Kate Middleton's life changed from the moment that she got engaged to Prince William. In fact, she went through a major transition — and transformation — in her life by not only becoming the Duchess of Cambridge, but becoming someone who was always in the royal spotlight. She even reportedly asked her friends to call her 'Catherine' rather than 'Kate', quickly turned into a royal fashion icon but was often criticized for being so 'silent,' according to the Daily Beast back in 2017. During her first speech at a new hospice in Ipswich, England in 2012, Kate admitted that she was overcome by nerves as speaking in public was the one thing she didn't like to do. "I am only sorry that William can't be here today; he would love it here," she told guests, per The Guardian, later saying, "I find doing speeches nerve-wracking."

With that said, it shouldn't come as a surprise that the duchess is reportedly still having a very hard time with certain aspects of her life. While she's been a member of the royal family for more than 10 years and is certainly the most recognizable royal in the world, Kate is finding it extremely challenging to do this, especially when she is with other high-profiled celebrities and world leaders.