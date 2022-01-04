Source Claims Kate Middleton Is Having A Hard Time With This Aspect Of Her Life
It goes without saying that Kate Middleton's life changed from the moment that she got engaged to Prince William. In fact, she went through a major transition — and transformation — in her life by not only becoming the Duchess of Cambridge, but becoming someone who was always in the royal spotlight. She even reportedly asked her friends to call her 'Catherine' rather than 'Kate', quickly turned into a royal fashion icon but was often criticized for being so 'silent,' according to the Daily Beast back in 2017. During her first speech at a new hospice in Ipswich, England in 2012, Kate admitted that she was overcome by nerves as speaking in public was the one thing she didn't like to do. "I am only sorry that William can't be here today; he would love it here," she told guests, per The Guardian, later saying, "I find doing speeches nerve-wracking."
With that said, it shouldn't come as a surprise that the duchess is reportedly still having a very hard time with certain aspects of her life. While she's been a member of the royal family for more than 10 years and is certainly the most recognizable royal in the world, Kate is finding it extremely challenging to do this, especially when she is with other high-profiled celebrities and world leaders.
Kate Middleton is a natural introvert
Kate Middleton might not be the most outgoing duchess out there, unlike, maybe, her sister-in-law Meghan Markle who doesn't mind doing sit-down interviews to spill tea about the royals. However, Kate is reportedly looking to change that aspect of her life. One source told Hello! that the Duchess of Cambridge is finding it difficult to mix with people like President Joe Biden and his wife Dr. Jill Biden simply because she's such an introvert.
"She still finds it quite challenging to mix with those sorts of players [like the Bidens], because she's a natural introvert. But she's really growing into the role," the insider said. "[Public speaking] is not something that she relishes doing, at all. She's not a put yourself out there, extroverted type of person, it's just not who she is. But she knows it's an important way for her to make a positive contribution and there are some times that you need to get out there and speak for things you believe in."
While Kate might be trying to become more of an extrovert while she's with world leaders, she did manage to impress the world with her piano performance during her Christmas Carol concert back in December. Clearly, that royal spotlight will always shine bright on Kate, regardless of whether she wants it on her or not.