What Kate Middleton Just Wore For The Second Time

Breaking news! When it comes to fashion, "green" is the new black (and we don't mean the color itself). Instead, the industry's move away from "fast-fashion" towards sustainable, eco-friendly clothes has become an increasingly popular trend across the board. And, while it was once considered taboo for women in the limelight to wear an outfit more than once, these days, it's seen as both pocket- and planet-friendly to don your favorite items repeatedly. And if you don't believe us, just look at one of the most stylish women in the world: Kate Middleton.

The Duchess of Cambridge and her husband Prince William were recently spotted speaking to school children on behalf of Generation Earthshot, an organization dedicated to educating children about saving the planet (per People). In keeping with the environmental theme, Kate sported an appropriately green jacket — an item that first made its appearance during her and William's 2014 tour of New Zealand.

But, while Kate is generally considered to be one of the best-dressed people around, a certain someone was not exactly a fan of her recycled look.