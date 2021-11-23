What Kate Middleton Asked Her Friends To Call Her Before The Royal Engagement

Kate Middleton is one of the most beloved members of the royal family. Like her husband, Prince William, and his late mother, Princess Diana, Kate dedicates much of her time and effort to philanthropic work when she isn't parenting her three kids, George, Charlotte, and Louis, as detailed by the royal family's official website. One of the causes near and dear to her heart is children's mental health. Kate helped launch the Heads Together campaign alongside William to build awareness around mental health and assist those in need. Kate also supports a number of charities through The Royal Foundation of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, which she also shares with Prince William.

It seems that royal life suits the Duchess of Cambridge well, so much so that it's hard to remember that her initiation into the royal family did not come as naturally as one would expect. In an interview with Yahoo! UK in 2020, royal author Victoria Murphy reminded the public that Kate used to be quite timid and lacking in confidence, often looking "to others for guidance over what she should be doing." Murphy added that "Kate has hugely grown in confidence since joining the royal family," while her introverted personality and tendencies to listen and work well in a team are "well-suited to her current and future roles." Before marrying into the royal family, however, the duchess prepared for the role in a number of ways, including asking her friends to call her by a different name.