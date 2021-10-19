How Did Prince William React When He Saw A Clip Of His Wedding?

Prince William and Kate Middleton's relationship and marriage have certainly been scrutinized over the years. The Duchess of Cambridge was once dubbed "Waity Katie" by the British media, per Us Weekly, because it took so long for William to propose to her. If that wasn't enough, royal observers often can't help but question why William and Kate never show public displays of affection or even hold hands in public, even though Prince Harry and Meghan have.

But regardless of what everyone thinks of them, William made it clear that Kate was always the right woman for him. "When I first met Kate I knew there was something very special about her. I knew there was possibly something that I wanted to explore there. We ended up being friends for a while and that just sort of was a good foundation. ... And It just went from there," he said during their engagement interview in 2010 with ITV (via ABC News).

Now, a clip from William and Kate's wedding is sending him and fans down memory lane. So how did the married father of three react?