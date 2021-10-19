How Did Prince William React When He Saw A Clip Of His Wedding?
Prince William and Kate Middleton's relationship and marriage have certainly been scrutinized over the years. The Duchess of Cambridge was once dubbed "Waity Katie" by the British media, per Us Weekly, because it took so long for William to propose to her. If that wasn't enough, royal observers often can't help but question why William and Kate never show public displays of affection or even hold hands in public, even though Prince Harry and Meghan have.
But regardless of what everyone thinks of them, William made it clear that Kate was always the right woman for him. "When I first met Kate I knew there was something very special about her. I knew there was possibly something that I wanted to explore there. We ended up being friends for a while and that just sort of was a good foundation. ... And It just went from there," he said during their engagement interview in 2010 with ITV (via ABC News).
Now, a clip from William and Kate's wedding is sending him and fans down memory lane. So how did the married father of three react?
Kate Middleton still puts a smile on Prince William's face
The annual Earthshot Awards debuted in London on October 17, and part of the ceremony included a video of Prince William watching a highlight reel of the world's events since the start of the millennium. While there were several clips focused on showing changes to the environment, there was one moment that seemed to surprise William: a clip of his 2011 wedding to Kate Middleton, according to People. During that moment, the Duke of Cambridge couldn't help but look straight into the camera and raise his eyebrows at the sight. He also gave a small smile when he saw his bride on the screen, possibly proving that the royal spark is still there between them.
But then again, William has hinted that these last 10 years with Kate have been good for him. "It is fantastic having a lovely little family and I am so thrilled. Catherine has been doing an amazing job as a mother and I'm very proud of her," he told the BBC in 2015 (via Hello!). Here's hoping the next ten years will be just as royal.