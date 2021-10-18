Kate Middleton Stuns In A 10-Year-Old Gown During An Event That Could Bring Her To The US Next Year

Prince William and Kate Middleton will not be the only royals in the United States soon enough! In fact, William just announced the next Earthshot Prize Ceremony will take place in the United States in 2022, bringing him and Kate across the pond!

The Earthshot Prize Ceremony, presented by the Royal Foundation, just wrapped its first-ever celebration over the weekend. The awards, which are also referred to as the Earthshot Prize, give funding of around $1.3 million to nominees in five different categories related to environmental sustainability. The categories include nature conservation, waste management, air quality, climate change, and ocean revival. As the ceremony looks to inspire and continue working toward a more environmentally sustainable world, David Attenborough, British naturalist and co-founder of the Earthshot Prize, opened the ceremony by saying, "The actions we choose or choose not to take in the next 10 years will determine the fate of the planet for the next thousand," per The New York Times.

While many spectators were taken by the awards and the commitment to our planet, many were also taken by what Prince William — but mostly — Kate Middleton chose to wear to the event. In fact, did Kate accidentally hint where the next Earthshot Prize Ceremony will be held in the U.S.?