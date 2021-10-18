Kate Middleton Stuns In A 10-Year-Old Gown During An Event That Could Bring Her To The US Next Year
Prince William and Kate Middleton will not be the only royals in the United States soon enough! In fact, William just announced the next Earthshot Prize Ceremony will take place in the United States in 2022, bringing him and Kate across the pond!
The Earthshot Prize Ceremony, presented by the Royal Foundation, just wrapped its first-ever celebration over the weekend. The awards, which are also referred to as the Earthshot Prize, give funding of around $1.3 million to nominees in five different categories related to environmental sustainability. The categories include nature conservation, waste management, air quality, climate change, and ocean revival. As the ceremony looks to inspire and continue working toward a more environmentally sustainable world, David Attenborough, British naturalist and co-founder of the Earthshot Prize, opened the ceremony by saying, "The actions we choose or choose not to take in the next 10 years will determine the fate of the planet for the next thousand," per The New York Times.
While many spectators were taken by the awards and the commitment to our planet, many were also taken by what Prince William — but mostly — Kate Middleton chose to wear to the event. In fact, did Kate accidentally hint where the next Earthshot Prize Ceremony will be held in the U.S.?
What did Kate Middleton wear to the ceremony?
On Sunday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge walked the green carpet together at the first-annual Earthshot Prize Ceremony. According to People, to keep with the sustainable efforts of the night, guests were asked not to purchase any new garments for the event.
Prince William and Kate Middleton both stunned the green carpet in their ensembles. Kate opted for a lavender, boat neck dress designed by Alexander McQueen. To follow the dress code, Kate changed the entire look from when she previously wore it in 2011 by opting for a different beaded belt, and by recycling the earrings she wore to her sister Pippa Middleton's wedding for the night. As for William, in keeping with the environmental theme, opted to wear a velvet, forest green suit jacket paired with a black turtleneck underneath. Prince William was last seen wearing the suit in 2019 at the Centrepoint homelessness charity's 50th anniversary gala, per People.
As all guests were asked to be outfit repeaters for the night, many spectators began noticing that the dress Kate Middleton chose to wear has a special relation to where the next Earthshot Prize Ceremony will be.
Where in the U.S. will the ceremony be?
Despite the Earthshot Prize Ceremony just coming off its first-ever presentation, many are already looking forward to the 2022 ceremony, which will take place somewhere in the United States.
Prince William announced the next location at the end of the ceremony, per People, saying, "I hope you agree that London and the U.K. has put on quite a show for our first year. So, for the second year, we need to pass the baton to a country whose leadership is essential for all five of our Earthshots. Where better than the nation that inspired the Moonshot all those years ago. I'm delighted to announce that the Earthshot Prize will be heading to the United States of America in 2022."
While neither the royal family nor Kensington Palace would provide further details, including the city the ceremony will take place, a spokesperson told People details will come in due time. But did Kate Middleton's dress give a hint as to where the ceremony will take place? The last time Kate wore the lilac dress she donned this weekend was at the 2011 BAFTA event in Los Angeles. As the dress code was to recycle an outfit, this could be a coincidence, but we will be over here hoping Kate is dropping hints she and William will be staying with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in L.A. next year for the Earthshot Prize Ceremony!