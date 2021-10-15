Has Kate Middleton Completely Changed Her Look For Her Future Role As Queen?

Kate Middleton has been a style icon from the moment she stepped onto the scene. Royal watchers have simply been infatuated with all things relating to Kate, even before she and Prince William got engaged. Over the years, many have looked to the Duchess of Cambridge for style ideas, and some have even tried emulating her looks. According to Hello! magazine, several of Kate's outfits have sold out in stores or online shops within hours of her wearing them. In fact, the site points out that "the Kate effect" is actually the phrase used to describe the duchess' "impact she [has] on fashion brands" in regard to the uptick in sales after she is spotted wearing a dress or a pair of shoes, for example.

And Kate's outfits and accessories aren't the only things that people have been obsessed with. The Duchess of Cambridge's overall look, from her natural makeup look to her hairstyles have also been widely reported on — and copied. In fact, Town & Country posted an entire article of Kate's 30 best hairstyles from over the years. However, as Kate has gotten older, she seems to have changed things up a bit — and there could be a good reason for it. Keep reading to learn more.