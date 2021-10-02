How Prince William And Kate Middleton Have Broken The Tradition Of Doomed Royal Marriages

When we think of royal couples who look like they belong together, we cannot help but think of the Cambridges. Prince William and Kate Middleton look so charming together. The photographs they post on their official social media gleam with happiness. There's a pair that seemingly always supports each other as they build a future with three beautiful children, even if they have hit a few bumps in the road themselves.

The royal family hasn't had a history of calm, composed marriages, you see. The turbulence seemed to peak with the marriage between William's parents, Prince Charles and Princess Diana. Charles' public affair with Camilla Parker Bowles — now the Duchess of Cornwall — was anything but smooth. His children, William and Prince Harry, might not have had the most successful relationship to look to, but they ended up doing just fine. Like the Cambridges, the Sussexes also have what appears to be a beautiful married life. Harry and Meghan Markle have stood by each other, right from the very beginning of their relationship.

The future King of England and Queen Consort have much to be thankful for, including their three children — Prince George, Prince Louis, and Princess Charlotte. And considering how chirpy their home at Kensington Palace might be, it's no surprise that William and Kate have stood out as far as royal parents and couples go, breaking the royal family's long-standing tradition of failed marriages. Here's more on how the relationship between William and Kate marks a change in the course of royal relations.