Insider Reveals How William And Kate Really Act On A Private Family Outing

Like many parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton struggled with the impact the pandemic had on their day-to-day lives. The royal couple had to spend a lot of time at home with their three children — George, Charlotte and Louis — and found themselves tasked with taking on new roles.

In January, the Duchess of Cambridge participated in a video chat with parents of students at Roe Green Junior School in London. She got candid about her life under lockdown, saying that she had to perform a lot of tasks that were new to her. "I've become a hairdresser this lockdown, much to my children's horror," she said. "Personally, I feel pulled in so many different directions."

Homeschooling was especially challenging. During an April 2020 BBC interview, Kate revealed that she made an executive decision to keep the kids working during what was supposed to be a school holiday. "I feel very mean," she confessed. She also listed some of the activities they were doing to burn off energy. "You get to the end of the day and you write down the list of all the things that you've done in that day: pitch a tent, take the tent down again, cook, bake," she said. But now that COVID-19 rules have been relaxed in England, the Cambridges don't have to spend their days cooped up at home doing their own cooking.