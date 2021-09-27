Insider Reveals How William And Kate Really Act On A Private Family Outing
Like many parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton struggled with the impact the pandemic had on their day-to-day lives. The royal couple had to spend a lot of time at home with their three children — George, Charlotte and Louis — and found themselves tasked with taking on new roles.
In January, the Duchess of Cambridge participated in a video chat with parents of students at Roe Green Junior School in London. She got candid about her life under lockdown, saying that she had to perform a lot of tasks that were new to her. "I've become a hairdresser this lockdown, much to my children's horror," she said. "Personally, I feel pulled in so many different directions."
Homeschooling was especially challenging. During an April 2020 BBC interview, Kate revealed that she made an executive decision to keep the kids working during what was supposed to be a school holiday. "I feel very mean," she confessed. She also listed some of the activities they were doing to burn off energy. "You get to the end of the day and you write down the list of all the things that you've done in that day: pitch a tent, take the tent down again, cook, bake," she said. But now that COVID-19 rules have been relaxed in England, the Cambridges don't have to spend their days cooped up at home doing their own cooking.
How Prince William handled a mini crisis during a family outing
Kate Middleton seems to be making the most out of her fragile post-lockdown freedom. On September 24, she played a game of doubles with 2021 U.S. Open women's singles champ Emma Raducanu. The entire Cambridge clan has also been spending time away from home, much to the delight of pub patrons who spotted the royals out in the wild at an undisclosed eatery in Norfolk.
The Sun shared a photo of the family seated outdoors at a picnic table. They reportedly laughed a lot as they chowed down on classic pub fare: burgers and chips. "It was amazing to see how down-to-earth the family were," an eyewitness said. There was reportedly no security in sight, and their outing was relatively drama-free until "one of the children got upset because their food was too hot." Luckily, dad came to the rescue. "William was so fast to reassure them and sort them out. It was fantastic to see," the eyewitness continued.
It's not out of the ordinary for Will, Kate, and their kids to enjoy lowkey outings together. According to The Sun, the family blends in with other vacationers during their summer treks to the Isles of Scilly, where they stay in "modest" accommodations. "We hardly noticed at first as they seemed a normal family on holiday intent on keeping themselves to themselves," said one visitor who spotted the Cambridges there in 2020.