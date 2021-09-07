The Real Reason William And Kate Aren't Showing New Pictures Of Their Children

When Prince William and Kate Middleton share photos of their children, it makes instant headlines, as followers of the royal couple are always eager to gobble up any glimpses into their personal lives. In September 2019, William and Kate commemorated Prince George and Princess Charlotte going back to school with an adorable snap that was shared on the official Twitter account of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Young Charlotte wore a button-up, dark blue sweater over a collared shirt as she hugged her older brother, who wore a V-neck sweater. The two sported uniforms from the Thomas's Battersea school, and the occasion was especially notable for Charlotte as it was her first day at school with her brother, per Forbes.

Fraternizing with schoolmates has its inherent difficulties when growing up royal. As a result, George and Charlotte have developed a special bond. "Playdates [with outsiders] can be tricky, so they learn to lean on each other," a source told People in 2019. Despite being a prince, George was able to get acclimated at school and live a relatively normal school life. "George is really happy at school, [and] his nickname is P.G.," a parent of George's classmate told Vanity Fair in 2019. "He's very popular and has lots of friends, and there's very little fuss made about who he is," the parent added.

Although they did so in the past, William and Kate had a change of heart about sharing snaps with the public this year. Keep reading to find out why.