How Are William And Kate Navigating The Road Ahead With Their Children?

Prince William and Kate Middleton know their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis will grow up to have lives that will look drastically different than their friends'. Sure, there's a possibility that they might plan on having dates at their neighborhood Whole Foods just like their uncle Prince Harry once did, per the Daily Mail, but they won't be able to sit next to strangers on a commercial flight or visit Disney World without heavy security protection. The Cambridges are also know their kids will have different paths in life, and especially Prince George, seeing how he's third in line for the throne.

According to royal historian Robert Lacey, the one thing that William and Kate are focusing on right now is giving their children stability, which is why they are so hands on in dropping off their kids to school and being home on time for dinner. "William is working with Kate to help all their children develop what they find personally fulfilling," Lacey told People, adding, "As royal parents, both Kate and William have focused on ... working to ensure that all three of their children enjoy the peaceful childhood that eluded William and Harry."

Seeing how the Cambridge kids look so joyful at each and every one of their events, we'd say that William and Kate are so far doing a great job at this thing called royal parenting.