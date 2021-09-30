How Are William And Kate Navigating The Road Ahead With Their Children?
Prince William and Kate Middleton have for the most part managed to keep their children out of the spotlight and away from the paparazzi's prying lens both in London and at their country home in Norfolk. That's because back in 2015 the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge took action when they realized that the media were getting increasingly close to their then 2-year-old son Prince George. In a letter that they wrote to the press, William and Kate said they "feel strongly that both Prince George and Princess Charlotte should not grow up exclusively behind palace gates and in walled gardens. They want both children to be free to play in public and semi-public spaces with other children without being photographed."
Since then, the Cambridges have managed to reach a mutual understanding with the British press by bringing their three children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis — on occasional royal engagements with them as a way for the public to see them and by also keeping their private lives off-limits. With that said though, William and Kate are also aware that their children have "different destinies" compared to their peers and even each other. Here's why.
Prince William and Kate Middleton are focusing on stability for their kids
Prince William and Kate Middleton know their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis will grow up to have lives that will look drastically different than their friends'. Sure, there's a possibility that they might plan on having dates at their neighborhood Whole Foods just like their uncle Prince Harry once did, per the Daily Mail, but they won't be able to sit next to strangers on a commercial flight or visit Disney World without heavy security protection. The Cambridges are also know their kids will have different paths in life, and especially Prince George, seeing how he's third in line for the throne.
According to royal historian Robert Lacey, the one thing that William and Kate are focusing on right now is giving their children stability, which is why they are so hands on in dropping off their kids to school and being home on time for dinner. "William is working with Kate to help all their children develop what they find personally fulfilling," Lacey told People, adding, "As royal parents, both Kate and William have focused on ... working to ensure that all three of their children enjoy the peaceful childhood that eluded William and Harry."
Seeing how the Cambridge kids look so joyful at each and every one of their events, we'd say that William and Kate are so far doing a great job at this thing called royal parenting.