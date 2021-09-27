Did Prince William Really Bully Meghan And Harry Out Of The Royal Family?
When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced they would be stepping down from their full-time roles as working members of the royal family, they stated that they did so because they wanted to "work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support her Majesty The Queen" (via Instagram). They also said they wanted to split their time between the U.K. and North America, as it would help the couple "raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter." Nowhere in their statement did Harry and Meghan suggest they were bullied out of the royal family, although they did tell Oprah Winfrey in their March interview that things were so uncomfortable behind the scenes at Buckingham Palace that they had no choice but to pack up their bags and leave.
However, there's some speculation that Harry's older brother Prince William might have had something to do with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's decision to buy a one-way ticket out of the U.K. But, then again, the Duke of Cambridge himself might not even be over the idea behind "Megxit," either. Keep scrolling below to find out why.
Was Prince William the driving force behind the decision to Megxit?
One royal biographer believes Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had no choice but to leave their royal life behind because of all the supposed bullying they endured from Prince William. At least, that's what author Andrew Morton says in the six new chapters that he's added to his book, "Meghan: A Hollywood Princess." To make matters worse, WIlliam's wife, Kate Middleton, apparently wasn't as receptive towards maintaining a relationship with her American sister-in-law, too.
"The Duchess of Cambridge's coolness towards Meghan, and William's alleged bullying contributed to a devastating 'Cain and Abel' fallout between the brothers," Morton wrote in his book, according to the Daily Beast.
While Harry did tell Oprah Winfrey that he will always love his brother (despite the space between them), there isn't any concrete evidence that suggests the Duke of Cambridge was the driving force behind Harry and Meghan's decision to "Megxit" from London. But, as even Morton himself has suggested, it is a reason to add another chapter to the never-ending saga of the fictionalized royal drama between the Cambridges and the Sussexes. One can only wonder what future chapters about their persistent feud will contain.