Did Prince William Really Bully Meghan And Harry Out Of The Royal Family?

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced they would be stepping down from their full-time roles as working members of the royal family, they stated that they did so because they wanted to "work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support her Majesty The Queen" (via Instagram). They also said they wanted to split their time between the U.K. and North America, as it would help the couple "raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter." Nowhere in their statement did Harry and Meghan suggest they were bullied out of the royal family, although they did tell Oprah Winfrey in their March interview that things were so uncomfortable behind the scenes at Buckingham Palace that they had no choice but to pack up their bags and leave.

However, there's some speculation that Harry's older brother Prince William might have had something to do with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's decision to buy a one-way ticket out of the U.K. But, then again, the Duke of Cambridge himself might not even be over the idea behind "Megxit," either. Keep scrolling below to find out why.