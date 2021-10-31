The Prince Andrew Sexual Assault Case Is Taking Another Strange Turn

Virginia Roberts Giuffre's sexual assault lawsuit against Prince Andrew is getting even weirder. An October 29 court filing in New York shows the prince's legal troubles aren't going away. One thing many lawyers agree on? The British royal is in a tough spot. Mark Stephens, an international law attorney at London firm Howard Kennedy told USA Today, "There's no good outcome to this for Prince Andrew ... The best option for him is to not make anything worse." Legal sources also told the publication that the public thinks Andrew is already guilty "of poor judgment at best and sex crimes at worst."

Queen Elizabeth II's second son hasn't done himself any favors. In 2019, Andrew tried to defend himself after news about his friendship with Jeffery Epstein broke. The prince did an interview with BBC's "Newsnight," which turned into a disaster because Andrew appeared unsympathetic to Epstein's victims. Giuffre's attorney, Sigrid McCawley, told The Daily Telegraph she plans to use the interview as part of her case against Andrew, in fact. McCawley said, "Frankly, it was very helpful for us. I don't know who would have advised him to do that, it was a very wrong move on his part to expose himself in that way."

Giuffre's attorneys even claimed he tried to avoid being served the lawsuit in September. But wait until you read how Andrew's sexual assault case has taken another strange turn.