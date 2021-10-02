Is Queen Elizabeth Really Spending Millions On Prince Andrew's Legal Issues?

Throughout her nearly 70-year reign on the British throne, Queen Elizabeth has largely kept her familial relationships out of the public spotlight. She rarely comments on allegations brought on by the media about her family. However, 2021 has not been a good year for Elizabeth, from a public relations standpoint. Her Majesty was forced to acknowledge bombshell revelations from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's joint interview with Oprah Winfrey in March. She has also had to deal with the fallout from her son Prince Andrew's friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who died by suicide in his jail cell in August 2019, per CNN.

While Prince Andrew has categorically denied any wrongdoing on his part in the Epstein scandal, his ties with the convicted sex offender are still dominating headlines across the world. In August, Andrew was served papers by Virginia Roberts Giuffre, accusing him of sexually assaulting her while she was underage, according to The Guardian.

Buckingham Palace has not yet responded to matters regarding the lawsuit, but a new report alleges that Elizabeth is lending a helping hand to her son as he fights for his innocence.