Royal Expert Reveals How The Queen Is Damaging Her Image

Katie Nicholl, a royal expert and correspondent for True Royalty TV, claims that Queen Elizabeth's support of Prince Andrew is ruining her reputation, per Daily Mail. As noted by the tabloid, Nicholl appeared on True Royalty's "The Royal Beat" and let the queen have it. "People are concerned that the queen is so publicly supporting Andrew," she said, presumably referring to a report from The Telegraph that she is spending millions to fund Andrew's legal defense team.

"Andrew hasn't got any ... accessible money," Nicholl said. "They've just had to sell their chalet in Verbier – there was a massive mortgage. I don't think there's the money you would associate with a dukedom." Nicholl continued on, saying that taking Andrew in as he handles his legal issues is not the way to go. "She is allowing him at Balmoral and allowing him to sort of hide in her skirts. And I think that is for the queen's image, particularly in America, it is damaging for her," she noted.

While Andrew has moved back into his own home, the Daily Mail reports that he hid out at Balmoral with the Queen and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson for three weeks. The tabloid alleged this was to shield him from reports that one of his alleged sexual assault victims, Virginia Giuffre, was suing him in New York.