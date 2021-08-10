The Real Reason Andrew Cuomo Resigned As Governor Of New York

Governor Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat from New York, told the press on August 10 that the "best way [he] can help now is if [he steps] aside and let government get back to government," according to CNN. "New York tough means New York loving, and I love New York, and I love you. I would never want to be unhelpful in any way," Cuomo said in the presser — just a week after Attorney General Letitia James' report, which concluded that Cuomo had sexually harassed multiple staff members.

Cuomo addressed the allegations, adding: "This situation by its current trajectory will generate months of political and legal controversy. That is what is going to happen. That is how the political wind is blowing. It will consume government. It will cost taxpayers millions of dollars" (via CNN). The governor once again denied the sexual harassment allegations brought on by current and former staff.

Replacing Cuomo is Lt. Governor of New York, Kathy Hochul. The replacement move makes Hochul the first female governor of New York, according to CBS News.

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).