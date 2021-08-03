Joe Biden Takes Firm Stance On The Andrew Cuomo Investigation

In the span of just a few months, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo went from media darling to media pariah. At the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Cuomo garnered acclaim from the media for his daily press briefings and light-hearted CNN appearances with his brother, Chris Cuomo — of which some questioned the journalistic integrity. The governor's sudden rise to national stardom led to people, including celebrities like Trevor Noah and Stephen Colbert, referring to themselves as "Cuomosexuals," per Los Angeles Times. Cuomo was initially praised for his response to COVID-19, despite the fact that his state was the world's epicenter for the virus at the time, and his decision to force nursing homes to accept COVID-19 patients resulted in more than 5,300 deaths, per USA Today.

It all began crashing down for Cuomo in December 2020, when former Cuomo staffer Lindsay Boylan accused him of sexual harassment on Twitter. "Yes, @NYGovCuomo sexually harassed me for years," she wrote. "Many saw it, and watched." Multiple women came forward afterwards with similar stories, all while an attorney general report accused the New York State Health Department of underreporting nursing home COVID-19 deaths by 50%, according to CBS New York.

Now, a report from the state attorney general found that Cuomo violated state and federal laws harassing 11 female employees, reports USA Today. And President Joe Biden is weighing in.