Why Chelsea Handler No Longer Has A Crush On Andrew Cuomo

Once upon a time — albeit, a brief, brief time — the popularity of the brothers Cuomo (both Chris and Andrew) seemingly knew no bounds. For a stretch of 2020, due in part to the New York governor's seemingly tactful and swift response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the sons of one of New York state's most powerful family political dynasties enjoyed a status usually afforded to Hollywood A-listers.

But after a number of discoveries about both Cuomos — including that Governor Andrew had purportedly deliberately fudged the numbers for nursing home deaths related to coronavirus in order to maintain his popularity streak, in addition to a number of women who came forward with stories about the career politician's sexual misconduct against them – and that the CNN anchor Chris had committed a number of faux pas himself – their duel star power quickly imploded. Now, it seems, one of the queens of late night has something to say about at least one of the Cuomo brothers, and it ain't pretty.

According to Page Six, comedian Chelsea Handler stated during a recent appearance on a podcast that any love or affection she once had for the New York governor has been swiftly and thoroughly doused. So what did Handler have to say? And what, specifically put the final nail in the coffin of her one-time crush on Cuomo? Read on to find out.