Why People Can't Stop Roasting Chris Cuomo
As we go further into 2021, it seems that the year continues to become a polar opposite of sorts from the year before it — especially for CNN anchor Chris Cuomo. While the defining characteristic of 2020 was the coronavirus pandemic, for Cuomo it simultaneously became a year of unprecedented popularity for the journalist – until it wasn't.
Along with his brother, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, the host of "Cuomo Prime Time" experienced a fall from grace around the same time his older sibling was publicly accused by multiple women of engaging in sexually inappropriate behavior and bullying, along with fudging the numbers regarding COVID-19 deaths in New York nursing homes. While the CNN anchor publicly announced that he would not cover stories involving the accusations against his brother, the public, too, began to turn against him — especially in light of missteps, Chris Cuomo himself made prior to the scandal, such as the frequent appearances the New York governor made on his brother's show, as well as special treatment he purportedly received in the darkest periods of the COVID-19 virus.
Now, however, there appears to be a serious uptick in criticisms against Cuomo on social media — one that, by all appearances, the journalist seemingly brought upon himself. So why have Internet denizens seemingly been roasting Cuomo on social media platforms nonstop? Keep on scrolling to find out.
Chris Cuomo's Internet roast began with a single tweet
As the New York Post reported on June 17, the free-for-all Internet roast of Chris Cuomo began after the CNN anchor responded to a user on Twitter who accused him of exhibiting bias both on and off his show, accusing the journalist of "constantly deny[ing] facts you dont [sic] like.". In response, Cuomo posed a single question, asking the Internet, by way of the user, to "name one," along with a rhetorical challenge: "Tick tock."
Cuomo's tweet set off a deluge, with a number of conservative pundits and other notable public figures responding with one-liners of their own. Among them included Karol Markowicz, a columnist for the New York Post, who accused Cuomo of breaking quarantine while he was sick with COVID-19, and Fox News meteorologist Janice Dean, who harkened back the biggest Cuomo scandal in 2021: "anything that has to do with your brother." Unfortunately for Cuomo, the CNN anchor's ongoing social media roast occurred less than a month after it was discovered he had aided in advising his brother, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, in what to do after the allegations of inappropriate sexual behavior and misconduct against a number of women, per The Washington Post.