Why People Can't Stop Roasting Chris Cuomo

As we go further into 2021, it seems that the year continues to become a polar opposite of sorts from the year before it — especially for CNN anchor Chris Cuomo. While the defining characteristic of 2020 was the coronavirus pandemic, for Cuomo it simultaneously became a year of unprecedented popularity for the journalist – until it wasn't.

Along with his brother, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, the host of "Cuomo Prime Time" experienced a fall from grace around the same time his older sibling was publicly accused by multiple women of engaging in sexually inappropriate behavior and bullying, along with fudging the numbers regarding COVID-19 deaths in New York nursing homes. While the CNN anchor publicly announced that he would not cover stories involving the accusations against his brother, the public, too, began to turn against him — especially in light of missteps, Chris Cuomo himself made prior to the scandal, such as the frequent appearances the New York governor made on his brother's show, as well as special treatment he purportedly received in the darkest periods of the COVID-19 virus.

Now, however, there appears to be a serious uptick in criticisms against Cuomo on social media — one that, by all appearances, the journalist seemingly brought upon himself. So why have Internet denizens seemingly been roasting Cuomo on social media platforms nonstop? Keep on scrolling to find out.