This Is Why Meghan McCain Is Calling Out Chris Cuomo

Meghan McCain has a pointed message to share about CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, and she did not hold back. During the May 21 episode of "The View," the co-hosts discussed their thoughts on Chris' advising of his brother Andrew Cuomo amid his sexual harassment allegations, and McCain made sure to point out the so-called hypocrisy of his apology.

"I think it's really hypocritical. As Ana [Navarro] pointed out, we're all in positions where, you know, we work in media and politics and we have to talk about people we love. Quite frankly, if my dad had been accused of sexual assault, I would be talking about it on 'The View' because I'm not a snowflake," she slammed. Chris invited his brother Andrew onto his show "Cuomo Primetime" several times throughout the coronavirus pandemic, so McCain and many viewers believe it's unfair that Chris has been silent about his brother's controversy.

"There's no crying in baseball. This is the job we signed up for. If you can't hack it, you should do something else," the mom of one continued. She added that she feels "CNN can't have it both ways" by only covering Andrew's coronavirus strategies and not his sexual misconduct allegations. She ended her bitter statement by calling Chris a "sanctimonious tool" and saying he needs to "grow up."

While McCain is clearly not happy with the situation, her "View" co-hosts had some mixed feelings. Keep reading to learn what they had to say about the ordeal.

