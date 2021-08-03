The Truth About Andrew Cuomo's Sexual Harassment Investigation

The following article includes allegations of sexual and workplace harassment.

The New York Attorney General's Office has released its findings about Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo's sexual harassment investigation. Cuomo has been under intense pressure to resign ever since multiple allegations were made against him by former staffers in February 2021. Among those staffers was top aide Lindsey Boylan, who worked alongside Cuomo from 2015 to 2018 and published an essay on the Medium, in which she recounted several incidents in which Cuomo allegedly sexually harassed her and engaged in inappropriate behavior during her time in his office. Examples ranged from Cuomo going "out of his way" to touch her arms, lower back, and legs to making crude comments about her appearance.

Shortly after Boylan's essay was published, Charlotte Bennett — a second former aide to Cuomo — claimed to The New York Times that Cuomo had asked her questions about her sex life during a June 2020 conversation in his office in the state Capitol. She told the outlet that she interpreted Cuomo's comments to be "clear overtures to a sexual relationship." Cuomo, upon receiving backlash and calls for his resignation, denied allegations that he touched anyone inappropriately in a statement in late February and said he was "truly sorry" for engaging in discussions that could have been "misinterpreted as an unwanted flirtation."

However, an investigation by the New York Attorney General's Office has refuted Cuomo's claims.