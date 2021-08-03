The Truth About Andrew Cuomo's Sexual Harassment Investigation
The following article includes allegations of sexual and workplace harassment.
The New York Attorney General's Office has released its findings about Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo's sexual harassment investigation. Cuomo has been under intense pressure to resign ever since multiple allegations were made against him by former staffers in February 2021. Among those staffers was top aide Lindsey Boylan, who worked alongside Cuomo from 2015 to 2018 and published an essay on the Medium, in which she recounted several incidents in which Cuomo allegedly sexually harassed her and engaged in inappropriate behavior during her time in his office. Examples ranged from Cuomo going "out of his way" to touch her arms, lower back, and legs to making crude comments about her appearance.
Shortly after Boylan's essay was published, Charlotte Bennett — a second former aide to Cuomo — claimed to The New York Times that Cuomo had asked her questions about her sex life during a June 2020 conversation in his office in the state Capitol. She told the outlet that she interpreted Cuomo's comments to be "clear overtures to a sexual relationship." Cuomo, upon receiving backlash and calls for his resignation, denied allegations that he touched anyone inappropriately in a statement in late February and said he was "truly sorry" for engaging in discussions that could have been "misinterpreted as an unwanted flirtation."
However, an investigation by the New York Attorney General's Office has refuted Cuomo's claims.
Here are the results of the investigation into Andrew Cuomo's behavior
According to CNN, the New York Attorney General's investigation into sexual harassment allegations against Gov. Andrew Cuomo found that Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women — including current and former state employees, as well as a number of women outside of the state government. Attorney General Letitia James made the announcement on August 3, and said that Cuomo engaged in "unwelcome and non consensual touching," and made comments of a "suggestive" sexual nature" to his female employees. She also said that Cuomo's conduct created a "hostile work environment for women."
In her investigation, James interviewed complainants, current and former members of the executive chamber, state troops, additional state employees, and others who had regular contact with Cuomo, per CBC. "These interviews and pieces of evidence revealed a deeply disturbing yet clear picture: Gov. Cuomo sexually harassed current and former state employees in violation of federal and state laws," James added.
Besides engaging in "unwanted groping, kissing, hugging and making inappropriate comments," Cuomo and his senior staff, on at least in one occasion, worked to retaliate against a former employee who accused him of sexual harassment, according to James, who also called the findings "a sad day for New York," but stopped short of calling for Cuomo's resignation (via the New York Post). As of writing, Cuomo's office has not commented on the findings of the investigation.