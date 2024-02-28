The Most Disturbing Theories About Kate Middleton's Disappearance

A certain swath of royal fans believe that Kate Middleton is or was in a coma. According to Newsweek, a Spanish journalist named Concha Calleja alleged that Middleton's medical team put her in a medically induced coma to save her life. During an episode of "Fiesta," Calleja said she'd conversed with a royal aide who claimed that Middleton "was in great danger." They added, "The decision was to put her in an induced coma. ... There were serious complications that they didn't expect because the operation went well, but the postoperative period didn't go so well." And while the Palace denounced Calleja's claims, many on social media have bought into the theory.

"Sound like an embolism or some accident with the anesthetic, may have cause a stroke which explains 9mos recuperation and around the clock nursing care," tweeted one user. "It's quite possible that she had some sort of reaction coming out of anesthesia (happened to me) & had to be intubated. But for *THIS* long? Something is definitely wrong," tweeted another. Meanwhile, another fan proposed an even sadder theory. "So is she on life support then??" they wrote on X, formerly Twitter. "Whatever is wrong with her, it's bad. If she COULD be seen, she WOULD be seen, because that would immediately end all the speculation," tweeted another fan. Let's hope they're all way off course.