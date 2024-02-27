Surgeon Tells Us Why Kate Middleton's Recovery Might Take So Long

Where is Kate Middleton? It's the question that has been on everyone's mind since the Princess of Wales underwent a serious health procedure early in the year. Now, a surgeon has told Nicki Swift why Kate's recovery might be taking longer than what people expected.

In January 2024, the public was shocked to discover that Kate had undergone a "planned abdominal surgery." Kensington Palace revealed the news on January 17, sharing, "Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales was admitted to hospital yesterday for planned abdominal surgery. The surgery was successful and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery." The statement also said that Kate would likely not return to public-facing duties until Easter. Still, many expected to at least catch glimpses of the royal here and there during her road to recovery, and Kate has been completely M.I.A.

Just over a week after Kensington Palace revealed Kate had the planned surgery, they announced that she had returned home to continue her healing process, per People. Many were relieved to hear the Princess of Wales was on the road to recovery, but that didn't stop concerns from growing. Since the announcement of her surgery, there have been zero sightings of Kate. With her being noticeably absent, many have wondered why the Princess of Wales' recovery is taking so long. Well, surgeon and CEO of The Crawford Clinic George Crawford, MD FACS, is breaking down the potential reasons why Kate's recovery is taking longer than some expected.