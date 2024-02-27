Prince William's Unexpected Absence Draws More Suspicion To Kate Middleton's Recovery

Prince William's absence from King Constantine of Greece's memorial service hasn't helped the rumors that Kate Middleton's recovery isn't unfolding as the Palace has said. "You're telling me that Kate Middleton — the same woman who posed outside the hospital like a freaking supermodel mere hours after giving birth — suddenly requires months of recovery before showing her face? And the British press now magically respects privacy? This feels ... sinister," tweeted one particularly pessimistic fan.

Fortunately, not everyone is skeptical. "They literally said Kate Middleton will be recovering from surgery and be off duty til Easter. It's February and people are going nuts. Maybe William can't get a babysitter and that's why he's not gone to the memorial service for his godfather," tweeted another user.

Regardless of how frustrated royal watchers may feel, Kensington Palace warned the public that Middleton wished to maintain as much personal privacy as possible during their initial announcement. "She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private," read the statement. However, according to Closer Weekly, Middleton really is doing well amid her recovery and has actually been helping King Charles III as he gets treated for cancer. "Charles may seem stuffy, but he has a good sense of humor, and Kate is great at making him laugh," revealed an insider to the outlet. "She's healing quickly and slowly getting back to her day-to-day activities."