Prince William's Unexpected Absence Draws More Suspicion To Kate Middleton's Recovery
Prince William — who recently participated in a string of public engagements amid the health problems plaguing the royal family — skipped over the memorial service for his Godfather, the late King Constantine of Greece, at the last minute. This news came through Kensington Palace, with a statement revealing that William's absence is due to a personal matter, according to People. The outlet noted that William's absence wasn't necessarily because of his father, King Charles III, or his wife, Kate Middleton, both of whom are recovering from medical procedures. Still, the public doesn't seem to be buying into the official narrative.
The public is especially suspicious about Middleton's recovery from a "planned abdominal surgery." Kensington Palace announced Middleton's medical sabbatical in late January, but they've held plenty of cards to their chest –- including the reason for the surgery or any consistent health updates for the Princess of Wales. Middleton's total absence from public life has also caused the public a great deal of unease. As many royal watchers know, Middleton has attended zero public engagements since the end of 2023. And though Kensington Palace revealed on X, formerly known as Twitter, that Middleton departed the hospital on January 29, inconsistent updates have given fans little reason to believe that Middleton is actually, as the Palace says, continuing "to be doing well."
The public has more questions than answers
Prince William's absence from King Constantine of Greece's memorial service hasn't helped the rumors that Kate Middleton's recovery isn't unfolding as the Palace has said. "You're telling me that Kate Middleton — the same woman who posed outside the hospital like a freaking supermodel mere hours after giving birth — suddenly requires months of recovery before showing her face? And the British press now magically respects privacy? This feels ... sinister," tweeted one particularly pessimistic fan.
Fortunately, not everyone is skeptical. "They literally said Kate Middleton will be recovering from surgery and be off duty til Easter. It's February and people are going nuts. Maybe William can't get a babysitter and that's why he's not gone to the memorial service for his godfather," tweeted another user.
Regardless of how frustrated royal watchers may feel, Kensington Palace warned the public that Middleton wished to maintain as much personal privacy as possible during their initial announcement. "She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private," read the statement. However, according to Closer Weekly, Middleton really is doing well amid her recovery and has actually been helping King Charles III as he gets treated for cancer. "Charles may seem stuffy, but he has a good sense of humor, and Kate is great at making him laugh," revealed an insider to the outlet. "She's healing quickly and slowly getting back to her day-to-day activities."