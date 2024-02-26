King Charles' Get Well Soon Photo-Op Confirms Kate Middleton's Disappearance Is Seriously Suspect

King Charles III is undergoing treatment for an unknown cancer. Buckingham Palace announced Charles' health status in February 2024. His medical team discovered the cancer while he was hospitalized for a routine medical procedure. "During The King's recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted," read the official statement. "Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer." The announcement also stated that Charles would be postponing his "public-facing" royal duties while continuing to conduct official state business and appointments.

With that said, King Charles III recently emerged online to bask in the support of the British public, who have showered him with get-well-soon cards. The Royal Family's official account on X, formerly known as Twitter, posted a video of the king reading a mountain of greeting cards. In it, King Charles can be seen looking through the colorful, thoughtful gestures filled with supportive thoughts and well wishes. "As His Majesty has said, 'Such kind thoughts are the greatest comfort and encouragement,'" read the video's overlaid text.

✉️ The King has had a chance to read a wide selection of the thousands of Get Well cards and letters that have been sent to Buckingham Palace since his diagnosis. 🖋️ Thank you to all those who have written in. pic.twitter.com/Ok7YGMb3h7 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) February 23, 2024

King Charles' video has also emboldened royal watchers who believe that Kate Middleton's absence from the public — amid her own recovery from abdominal surgery –rings especially suspect. Middleton's surgery was announced around the time that King Charles' cancer made headlines. Yet, while the king has been spotted out in public while receiving cancer treatment, Middleton hasn't been seen since Christmas 2023 and isn't expected to emerge until Easter — March 31, 2024. Now, people are questioning why.