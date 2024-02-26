King Charles' Get Well Soon Photo-Op Confirms Kate Middleton's Disappearance Is Seriously Suspect
King Charles III is undergoing treatment for an unknown cancer. Buckingham Palace announced Charles' health status in February 2024. His medical team discovered the cancer while he was hospitalized for a routine medical procedure. "During The King's recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted," read the official statement. "Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer." The announcement also stated that Charles would be postponing his "public-facing" royal duties while continuing to conduct official state business and appointments.
With that said, King Charles III recently emerged online to bask in the support of the British public, who have showered him with get-well-soon cards. The Royal Family's official account on X, formerly known as Twitter, posted a video of the king reading a mountain of greeting cards. In it, King Charles can be seen looking through the colorful, thoughtful gestures filled with supportive thoughts and well wishes. "As His Majesty has said, 'Such kind thoughts are the greatest comfort and encouragement,'" read the video's overlaid text.
✉️ The King has had a chance to read a wide selection of the thousands of Get Well cards and letters that have been sent to Buckingham Palace since his diagnosis.
🖋️ Thank you to all those who have written in. pic.twitter.com/Ok7YGMb3h7
— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) February 23, 2024
King Charles' video has also emboldened royal watchers who believe that Kate Middleton's absence from the public — amid her own recovery from abdominal surgery –rings especially suspect. Middleton's surgery was announced around the time that King Charles' cancer made headlines. Yet, while the king has been spotted out in public while receiving cancer treatment, Middleton hasn't been seen since Christmas 2023 and isn't expected to emerge until Easter — March 31, 2024. Now, people are questioning why.
Royal Watchers want to know where Kate Middleton is
As Kate Middleton's recovery drags on with little to no updates, royal watchers have started churning out theories regarding her whereabouts. King Charles III's efforts to stay connected to the public have further fueled theories. For example, one user on X doesn't think that Middleton's absence is because of surgery at all. "Charles following all the royal protocol for a royal family member who is ill makes it all the more glaring that Catherine is not," they tweeted. "Why is there still no picture of her at all? A single staged PR shot, even one taken by family? One photo would quell the rumors. This is bizarre." Another user posted a similar stance, stating that Middleton's surgery shouldn't require such a lengthy recovery. "Not even a picture, as in 'I am ok, thanks for the Well wishes,'" wrote the user. "Abdominal surgery can't be a reason for a total comm. black out."
Unfortunately, some fans have resorted to spreading the absolute worst-case scenario by speculating that Middleton may no longer be with us. "I'm not a Royal watcher but I think we're WAY past the point where people should be demanding proof of life for #KateMiddleton. #WhereIsKate," tweeted the user. Another fan suggested that the royal family should stage a photo of Middleton's recovery to help ease fan's concerns. "Yeah. If it's just a really bad illness genuinely — her team should [send] a distance photo of her on a bed or sofa with her kids around her..." read the tweet. "It's bad or her PR team would squash our questions."