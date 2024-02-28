Why Haven't Kate Middleton's Children Been Seen In Months? The Mystery Is Intensifying
For a group of people whose moves are always splashed across headlines, it's pretty jarring that the Royal Family, particularly Kate Middleton, Prince William, and their three kids, haven't been spotted out and about as often as they used to — or at all. Since the Princess of Wales had been hospitalized for what was announced as a "planned abdominal surgery," barely anyone has heard anything from the family, save for the official statements coming from the palace. Even their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, have not been so much as photographed. Is there a total media blackout? Or have they gone off the grid?
It was on January 17, 2024, that Kensington Palace announced that Kate's surgery had gone without a hitch. While she's on the road to full recovery, they don't expect her to return to her royal duties until after Easter, which falls at the end of March this year. But what's curious is that her three kids didn't pay her a visit, with royal biographer Ingrid Seward telling People that Kate insisted on keeping her hospitalization on the down low. "I don't think she wanted to make more of a big thing of it than it already was. They'll be rallying 'round in their own way and helping to look after her," she said. Kate returned home to the palace a week later, reportedly "making good progress."
Even then, the royal kids have yet to be seen. There has not been a peep, a paparazzi shot, or even a schoolyard sighting from the trio. The lack of reports naturally led to people putting their tin hats on, with some theorizing that Kate and the kids went AWOL.
Theories about their continued absence has been wild
The recent absence of Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis from the public eye has ignited a frenzy of speculation among royal enthusiasts, and they wasted no time trying to work out the reasons why the three had been MIA. Some fans think that Kate Middleton is divorcing Prince William and has decided to whisk the kids away, while others believe that her health issues are more serious than officially stated.
"Did Kate Middleton pull a Katie Holmes and escape with her kids?" one curious royal watcher pondered on X, formerly Twitter, with another theorizing, "I know I'm late to this whole #KateMiddleton #PrincessofWales drama. But I wonder, what if she's recovering from Cancer and the press are mute out if [sic] respect for her children? Maybe she didn't want her kids to find out." Some fans side-eyed Prince William's withdrawal from several engagements and the use of his original cipher in announcements. "Kate is not recovering from anything, she is GONE. William is making that as obvious as possible. Solo monogram, no mention of anyone but. himself. Take a hint, derangers. She's GONE," a fan tweeted.
Meanwhile, so-called royal insiders claim the Prince of Wales is just busy being a dad now that he's flying solo with Kate in recovery. "William has canceled two out of the country appearances and will be taking more of the childcare duties for him and Kate," a source told Us Weekly. Royal biographer Robert Hardman also told People he's more involved in the kids' day-to-day. "They are a modern royal couple," he said. "There would have been more delegation [in the past]. He doesn't want to leave it all to the nanny."
The trio is reportedly helping Kate recover quicker
Wild conspiracy theories aside, there are also heartwarming stories going around about how Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis are rallying around their mom, Kate Middleton, during her recovery period. According to sources, the young royals have been making an effort to lift Kate's spirits. "They've all made her some 'get well soon' cards along with some of her favorite snacks," a source told Us Weekly.
Another insider shared with OK! that they are "doting" on Kate, bringing their A-game to ensure her comfort. "They're all going overboard to make sure she feels comfortable. Their house is filled with Kate's favorite flowers, comfy blankets and pillows, and her go-to snacks. The family is just incredibly happy to have her back home at Adelaide Cottage," they said. Perhaps the kids are choosing to be cooped up at home with their mom, hence the absence from the public eye? "They have been telling Kate stories, bringing tea and making her soup. Charlotte even arranged a spa day," the source added. "She needs to rest, but Kate doesn't have the heart to turn them away."
Only time will tell if there's any truth to these accounts that the Royal Family is indeed in their happy little bubble or if there's any merit to the crazy theories that have been flying around. We'll soon find out!