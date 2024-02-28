Why Haven't Kate Middleton's Children Been Seen In Months? The Mystery Is Intensifying

For a group of people whose moves are always splashed across headlines, it's pretty jarring that the Royal Family, particularly Kate Middleton, Prince William, and their three kids, haven't been spotted out and about as often as they used to — or at all. Since the Princess of Wales had been hospitalized for what was announced as a "planned abdominal surgery," barely anyone has heard anything from the family, save for the official statements coming from the palace. Even their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, have not been so much as photographed. Is there a total media blackout? Or have they gone off the grid?

It was on January 17, 2024, that Kensington Palace announced that Kate's surgery had gone without a hitch. While she's on the road to full recovery, they don't expect her to return to her royal duties until after Easter, which falls at the end of March this year. But what's curious is that her three kids didn't pay her a visit, with royal biographer Ingrid Seward telling People that Kate insisted on keeping her hospitalization on the down low. "I don't think she wanted to make more of a big thing of it than it already was. They'll be rallying 'round in their own way and helping to look after her," she said. Kate returned home to the palace a week later, reportedly "making good progress."

Even then, the royal kids have yet to be seen. There has not been a peep, a paparazzi shot, or even a schoolyard sighting from the trio. The lack of reports naturally led to people putting their tin hats on, with some theorizing that Kate and the kids went AWOL.